CF Kevin Pillar went 1-for-4 with a single in the fifth inning on Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss to Oakland. He has had at least one hit in 15 of his 17 career games against the Athletics. Pillar, however, was thrown out at second base by A's RF Chad Pinder when he tried to stretch his single to a double.

3B Josh Donaldson ended the Blue Jays' franchise-record streak of 34 straight at-bats without a hit with runners in scoring position with an infield single in the third inning with 2B Ryan Goins on second base on Tuesday night in a 4-1 loss to Oakland. Donaldson beat SS Adam Rosales' throw to first base. Goins, however, was thrown out at the plate by A's first baseman Yonder Alonso trying to score from second. Donaldson went 2-for-3 against his former team and raised his batting average to .294.

2B Devon Travis was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a bone bruise and cartilage damage in his right knee. He'll undergo further testing. He's also dealing with a left hand contusion after being hit by a pitch Sunday. Travis underwent offseason surgery on his right knee, but he was hitting .259 with 18 doubles, five home runs and 24 RBIs this season in 50 games. Travis missed the first 47 games last season after offseason left shoulder surgery. He had two lengthy stays on the DL for shoulder injuries in 2015. Neither Travis nor Blue Jays manager John Gibbons can pinpoint when Travis was injured this time. His knee locked up on him during the Blue Jays' flight Sunday night to Oakland. Gibbons said he doesn't know how long Travis will be sidelined. "I've never seen anything like it," Gibbons said of Travis' injuries. "You know, one guy, ever since he arrived. He's such a good player. He had a big part in the month of May keeping us afloat. He's proved he can hit. He's a pretty good little defender too. I know he's frustrated. If we can keep him on the field, he has a chance to be an All-Star." INFs Ryan Goins and Darwin Barney will platoon at second base, and INF Chris Coghlan will get some playing time there, too.

RHP Dominic Leone was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday and began his third stint of the season with Toronto and pitched a scoreless seventh inning in a 4-1 loss to Oakland. In 25 2/3 innings of work out of the bullpen, Leone has a 3.86 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 10 walks. "He's one guy who can give us more than one inning," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "We don't have a lot of those guys. He's back where he belongs."

RHP Marco Estrada (4-4) allowed four runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings in a 4-1 loss to Oakland on Tuesday night. He struck out eight, walked one and lost a second straight decision for the first time this season. In his previous start, Estrada gave up seven runs on nine hits -- both season highs -- in 3 2/3 innings in a 12-2 loss to the Yankees. "Obviously I didn't give the team a chance to win, that's basically it, and not being able to go deep into the game," Estrada said. "I felt pretty good today, just that last inning kind of got away. It's unfortunate, I was making pretty decent pitches early on. I got a little aggressive the last inning and I didn't make pitches, they hit some hard hit balls and scored some runs." The A's scored two runs in the sixth, extending their lead to 4-1.