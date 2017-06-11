RHP Joe Biagini, a converted reliever, dropped to 1-5 with Friday's loss, despite taking a lead into his seventh and final inning. Biagini allowed three runs on five hits. "He doesn't have the wins to show for it, but I don't know how you could pitch better. I've got zero complaints," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. Gibbons said Biagini just needs to gain experience as a starter in the majors to be able to close out games like the one Friday. "Like everything at this level, you've got to experience it a time or two to learn how to do it," Gibbons said.

RHP Marcus Stroman (7-2) won his sixth consecutive decision, beating Seattle 4-2. Stroman allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in seven innings. He didn't walk a batter and struck out six. "Stroman was really, really great," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "It was a game I thought we really needed, after the tough one (Friday night) we're just trying to climb back to .500, and he stepped up again."

RHP Aaron Sanchez, on the 10-day disabled list with a troublesome right middle finger injury, is expected to throw a bullpen session in the next couple of days, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He's very close to getting on the mound, then it'll be a couple of rehab starts," Gibbons said. Sanchez first experienced an issue with his fingernail and blood blisters in spring training. He has been on the disabled list three times and last pitched May 19 in Baltimore.

RF Jose Bautista took two bases on a walk in the eighth inning, as Seattle reliever Tony Zych held the ball behind the mound while glaring at home-plate umpire Jeff Kellogg over his ball-four call. "Jose has always got his head in the game," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

OF Steve Pearce, on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain, went 0-for-3 in his second rehab appearance Friday night for Double-A New Hampshire, starting in left field for the first time and playing five innings. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said he hopes Pearce will be ready to be activated by next weekend.

LF Ezequiel Carrera, the No. 9 hitter in the Blue Jays' lineup, broke a tie with a solo home run leading off the eighth inning. It was Carrera's fifth homer of the season and his third in his past five games at Safeco Field. "He's got some pop and occasionally he'll run into one," manager John Gibbons said.