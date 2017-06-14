1B Justin Smoak was 2-for-4 in the 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday. He has reached base safely in all 10 games in June. He also extended his hit streak to five games, going 9-for-20 (.450).

2B Devon Travis (right knee) had arthroscopic surgery to clean up cartilage in his right knee on Tuesday. He has been on the disabled list since June 6 with a bone bruise and a cartilage injury. There was no indication of how long he will be out. "It's going to be a while," manager John Gibbons said before the game Tuesday game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 26-year-old had surgery on the same knee last November to remove a small flap of cartilage and spent of spring training in rehabilitation. Travis is hitting .259/.291/438 in 50 games this season. He has five home runs and 24 RBIs. INF Darwin Barney and INF Ryan Goins are filling in for Travis at second base. Travis started the season slowly but had a strong May, batting .364/.373/.646 with four homers and 19 RBIs.

C Russell Martin ended an 0-for-17 drought with a double in the seventh inning of the 8-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. He scored on a single by OF Ezequiel Carrera. Martin was 1-for-4 on the game and is batting .219. He also threw out DH Corey Dickerson trying to steal third base in the first inning.

LHP Francisco Liriano is 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts since returning from the disabled list June 2 after being out with shoulder inflammation. He will start against the Tampa Bay Rays for the fourth time this season Wednesday in the finale of a two-game set at the Rogers Centre. Liriano is 1-0 with a 9.00 ERA in his three starts against the Rays this season. In 13 career games (12 starts) against the Rays, he is 3-3 with a 5.61 ERA.

LF Steve Pearce (right calf strain) could return by the weekend when the Blue Jays are home to the Chicago White Sox. He continues his rehab from a calf strain at Triple-A Buffalo. Manager John Gibbons expects he'll be back by the weekend. After going 0-for-15 with a walk in four games of a rehabilitation assignment with Double-A New Hampshire, he moved up to Triple-A Buffalo to continue the assignment. He was 1-for-4 Tuesday night and played left field. He has been on the disabled list since May 15.