OF Dwight Smith Jr. started in left field for the second time Saturday when INF/OF Steve Pearce was given a rest. Pearce returned from the disabled list Friday. Smith was 1-for-3 with an RBI single. It was his first career major-league RBI. He is batting .500 (6-for-12) in his first six major-league games.

OF Dwight Smith Jr. started in left field for the second time Saturday when INF/OF Steve Pearce was given a rest. Pearce returned from the disabled list Friday. Smith was 1-for-3 with an RBI single -- his first career RBI. He is 6-for-12 in his first six major league games.

CF Kevin Pillar led off the sixth inning Saturday with a single in the 5-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He is batting .319 (30-for-94) leading off an inning this season.

CF Kevin Pillar led off the sixth inning Saturday with a single in the 5-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He is batting .319 leading off an inning this season.

RHP Marcus Stroman had his six-game winning streak stopped Saturday when the took the loss in the 5-2 win by the Chicago White Sox. He had not lost since April 18 and was 6-0 with a 2.77 ERA in his 10 previous starts before Saturday. All three of the runs Stroman allowed came on solo home runs. He pitched seven innings for his second straight start. He has worked seven or more innings five times this season. The other Toronto starters have combined to do that eight times. "I thought Stro was good today," manager John Gibbons said. "Three solo home runs, but he did his job. We couldn't get enough offense going, obviously. The ball is flying. ... They swing it over there, they've got some big, strong dudes who can do that. I thought it was a good outing for him."

RHP Marcus Stroman had his six-game winning streak stopped Saturday when the took the loss in the 5-2 victory by the Chicago White Sox. He had not lost since April 18 and was 6-0 with a 2.77 ERA in his 10 previous starts before Saturday. All three of the runs Stroman allowed came on solo home runs. He pitched seven innings for his second straight start and has pitched seven or more innings five times this season. The other Toronto starters have combined to do that eight times. "I thought Stro was good today," manager John Gibbons said. "Three solo home runs, but he did his job. We couldn't get enough offense going, obviously. The ball is flying. ... they swing it over there, they've got some big strong dues who can do that. I thought it was a good outing for him."

INF Ryan Goins played second base Saturday and had an RBI double in the second inning in the 5-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He also bounced into an inning-ending double play with runners at first and second in the seventh inning. He is batting .345 (10-for-29) with runners in scoring position this season and .412 (7-for-17) with runners in scoring position and two outs.

INF Ryan Goins played second base Saturday and hit an RBI double in the second inning in the 5-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He also bounced into an inning-ending double play with runners at first and second in the seventh inning. He is hitting .345 with runners in scoring position this season. He is 7-for-17 batting with runners in scoring position and two out.

INF/OF Steve Pearce was given Saturday off after returning from the disabled list Friday to play left field. He hit a home run in his first at-bat after being on the DL since May 15 with a strained right calf. He started in left field Friday and OF Dwight Smith Jr. started there Saturday. Giving Pearce the day off in a day game after a night game was just a way for manager John Gibbons to ease him back into the lineup.

INF/OF Steve Pearce was given Saturday off after returning from the disabled list Friday to play left field. He hit a home run in his first at-bat since being on the DL since May 15 with a strained right calf. He started in left field Friday and OF Dwight Smith Jr. started there Saturday. Giving Pearce the day off in a day game after a night game was just a way for manager John Gibbons to ease him back into the lineup.

LHP J.A. Happ is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA in three starts since coming off the disabled list and will pitch the finale of a three-game series on Sunday at the Rogers Centre against the Chicago White Sox. The Blue Jays will try to avoid a three-game sweep. Happ had been put on the disabled list April 17 with inflammation in the elbow. Happ (1-4, 4.31 ERA) won for the first time this season last Sunday in Seattle, pitching six scoreless innings against the Mariners. He is 1-2 with a 3.93 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox.

LHP J.A. Happ is 1-1 with a 4.11 ERA in three starts since coming off the disabled list and will pitch the finale of a three-game series at the Rogers Centre against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday as the Blue Jays try to avoid a three-game sweep. He had been put on the disabled list April 17 with inflammation in the elbow. Happ (1-4, 4.31 ERA) won for the first time this season Sunday in Seattle, pitching six scoreless innings against the Mariners. He is 1-2 with a 3.93 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox.