RHP Glenn Sparkman (right thumb) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo. He suffered a loss Sunday, giving up one run and three hits in four innings.

CF Kevin Pillar hit an RBI single in the fifth inning Sunday in the 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was his first RBI since June 7 at Oakland, a span of seven games. He was 1-for-5 on the game and is 3-for-13 (.231) on a three-game hit streak.

RF Jose Bautista ended an 0-for-11 drought with a single in the seventh inning Sunday in the 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. He was 1-for-5 with a strikeout. He is batting .130 (7-for-54) after 15 games in June.

DH Kendrys Morales hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning Sunday in the 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was his 15th homer of the season and his fifth as a right-handed hitter. He also hit his 12th double of the season in the first inning. It was the third time this season in which he had more than one extra-base hit.

C Russell Martin hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning Sunday to tie the game and the Blue Jays went on to win 7-3 over the Chicago White Sox. He has hit seven home runs this season, five of which have either tied the game or given the Blue Jays the lead. The homer Sunday was just his second of the season with a runner on base.

LF Steve Pearce was 3-for-4 with an RBI double Sunday in the 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was his second game since returning from a strained right calf that put him on the disabled list on May 15. He was 1-for-2 with a walk and a homer on Friday in his first game back from the DL and did not play Saturday.

LHP J.A. Happ earned his second straight win in his fourth start since returning from elbow inflammation Sunday when he went 6 1/3 innings in the 7-3 win over the Chicago White Sox. It was his longest start since he went seven innings in his first start of the season April 5. He allowed eight hits, no walks and three runs while striking out nine, which matches his season best recorded in his first start of the season. "I feel like the last two have been a lot better," Happ said. "I feel like I'm staying in my lanes a little better on each side of the plate, more consistently. That's a good sign for me and there's been a little bit more life to my fastball as well."

RHP Marco Estrada (4-5, 4.54) is 0-3 with a 12.08 ERA in his three starts in June. His last win came May 27 against the Texas Rangers when he allowed six hits, one walk and two runs with nine strikeouts in six innings. He will face the Rangers Monday in the opener of a four-game series at Texas. He is 2-1 with a 2.40 ERA in five career starts against the Rangers.