RHP Leonel Campos was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo Monday. He has a 2.25 ERA without recording a decision in eight innings this season with the Blue Jays. The 29-year-old Venezuelan was claimed off waivers from the San Diego Padres in November.

RHP Leonel Campos was recalled by the Blue Jays from Triple-A Buffalo prior to the 7-6 victory over Texas on Monday. The call-up marks Campos third stint with the club this season. He has a 2.25 ERA and nine strikeouts in eight innings. In 21 innings with Buffalo, he had a 2.14 ERA.

1B Justin Smoak had three hits in the Blue Jays' 7-6 victory over Texas on Monday, including his career-high-tying 20th home run. Smoak, a former Rangers prospect, is third in the AL in homers, behind the Yankees Aaron Judge (23) and Tampa Bay's Logan Morrison (21).

OF Jose Bautista struggled in April, was good in May, and has struggled in June. He entered Monday's 7-6 victory over Texas hitting .130 in 15 games this month and only two extra-base hits in his last 58 at-bats. "I've seen him over the years," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "I think he's due to explode. On Monday, the slugger contributed a long solo home run to lead off the Blue Jays' four-run fourth. Time will tell if Gibbons is prophetic.

RHPJoe Smith was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation Monday. Smith has posted a 3-0 mark and 3.41 ERA with 47 strikeouts against just eight walks in 31 2/3 innings this season. The 33-year-old is in his first season with Toronto after signing as a free agent in February. Smith received treatment for his shoulder during a three-game series with the Chicago White Sox. He began experiencing pain during his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. The move is retroactive to June 16 and Smith is eligible to return on June 27 for the opener of a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

RHP Joe Smith was sent to the 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation before Toronto's 7-6 victory over Texas on Monday. He has worked hard in 2017, having appeared in 34 games. "I think rest will do it some good," said manager John Gibbons, who added that RHPs Ryan Tepera and Danny Barnes were both capable of filling Smith's eight-inning setup role

LF Steve Pearce has hit in a club-best six consecutive games after going 1-for-4, including a bases-clearing double that drove in three runs in the Blue Jays' 7-6 victory over Texas on Monday. Pearce is hitting .318 with nine extra-base hits in his last 15 games.

RHP Marco Estrada continued to struggle in a no-decision Monday, turning in a fourth straight poor outing in the Blue Jays 7-6 loss to Texas. He gave up six runs on seven hits and four walks including three in the Rangers' five-run fourth over 32/3 innings. In his past four starts, Estrada has yielded 34 runs on 24 hits and seven walks over 161/3 innings. "He's been struggling," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "He's been so good since he's been here, I don't think that will continue. He?s a very confident guy. He's a veteran guy. He's not going anywhere. He'lll be out there every fifth day."