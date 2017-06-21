RHP Leonel Campos, recalled on Monday, left Tuesday's game with a right groin strain after throwing eight pitches in relief of left-hander Francisco Liriano. He will be evaluated further tomorrow. Campos came up lame as he ran to cover first on ball hit to first baseman Justin Smoak, who recorded the out on Rougned Odor unassisted. The Blue Jays were denied a third straight victory in a 6-1 loss to Texas. "He felt some pop in his groin," manager John Gibbons said.

1B Justin Smoak was always expected to hit home runs like he has this season - he has matched a career high with 20 this season - but he is also hitting for average ... something he has never done. A career .230 hitter, Smoak is at .300 aver going 1-for-3 with a walk and double in Toronto's 6-1 loss to Texas on Tuesday. "I never thought he was a high-average guy," Toronto manager John Gibbons said. "He's not that type of hitter. But he's starting to use the whole field a little bit. He'll take a cheap little single instead of a long ball. In a lot of ways, the power end of it everybody envisioned that he had it. I don't think anybody saw it after he had a tough year last year (.217). I think he's in better shape now. He's slimmed down. I don't know what the scales say, but my eyes get it."

RHP Aaron Sanchez, on the disabled list with blisters on his middle finger, will throw live batting practice Thursday in Florida. If that goes well, he'll get in a game with with Dunedin of the Class A Florida State League, Toronto manager John Gibbons, who added that a return before the All-Star break is a possibility. "Realistically, it would be close before the All-Star break, but he could be back before the All-Star break," Gibbons said. "That Sunday before the All-Star Game."

LHP Francisco Liriano (3-3), in his fourth start since coming off the disabled list with left shoulder inflammation, took his lumps in Toronto's 6-1 loss to Texas on Tuesday. The lefty suffered the loss, giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three over 42/3 innings. He gave up two home runs, both solo shots, one to Carlos Gomez in Texas' four-run first and another to Nomar Mazara in the fifth. Liriano gave up two home runs for only the second game all season. "I think I missed a couple pitches, but at the same time they were hitting some good pitches," Liriano said. "You have to give some credit to the hitters and just find a way to get better next time."