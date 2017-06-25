RHP Roberto Osuna, who leads the Blue Jays with 19 saves, was not used Friday when three Toronto relievers gave up four runs in the ninth in a 5-4 loss. Manager John Gibbons said Osuna "was not feeling well," but would not elaborate. Osuna, through interpreter Josue Pelley, said before the game Saturday that he just feels "a little bit anxious, a little bit weird. I feel like I'm just not myself right now." He said he feels fine physically. "It's just more mentally," Osuna said. "I really don't know how to explain it. I just feel anxious. I just feel lost right now." Osuna leads the team with 19 saves, including saves in his last 18 chances. "We're trying to find ways to see what can make me feel better, but to be honest, I just don't know," Osuna said.

RHP Aaron Sanchez, who is on the disabled list with a broken right middle fingernail, is rehabbing at the Blue Jays' Dunedin, Fla., complex. "He threw BP Thursday," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "Tuesday he'll pitch in a game down there, his first one. If that goes well, he'll pitch five days later and we'll kind of see where he's at." Sanchez, who was 15-2 in 30 starts last season, is 0-1 with a 3.33 ERA in five starts and 24 1/3 innings this year.

Blue Jays DH Kendrys Morales has received a warm welcome from the Kansas City fans. This is Morales' first trip back to Kauffman Stadium after playing on the 2014-15 teams that advanced to the World Series. "The most important thing for me was winning the World Series here," Morales said. "Even two, three weeks after we won it, I couldn't believe it. It's something that, you want to win it, but you don't imagine how big and how tremendous it is. So, for me, it's a no doubt."

LF Steve Pearce returned to the lineup on Saturday. He missed the previous two games after bruising his right knee while running into a wall Wednesday in Texas trying to make a catch. "He was really swinging good," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He's got a big outfield to run around in. I think he feels good." Pearce went 0-for-3 and struck out, ending his season-best eight-game hitting streak.

RHP Marco Estrada dropped his fourth straight outing on Saturday against the Royals. He is 0-4 with a 10.03 ERA and opponents are hitting .381 in five June starts. He went 4-2 with a 3.15 ERA in May. His Saturday start was the best of the month, giving up three runs and five hits with six strikeouts and four walks. "I thought Marco looked good; actually really, really good," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. "He looked like the old guy. He went deep into the game, pitched his (rear) off."