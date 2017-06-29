OF Michael Saunders was signed to a minor league deal by the Blue Jays on Wednesday. The 30-year-old, who spent the 2015 and 2016 seasons with the Blue Jays signed with Philadelphia. After 61 games with the Phillies in which he was hitting .205, Philly released Saunders on June 23.

1B Justin Smoak hit his 21st home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over Baltimore surpassing his career high from 2013. The 21 home runs are the most by a Toronto switch-hitter prior to the All-Star Break passing Jose Cruz Jr.'s mark of 20 set in 2000. The 21 homers is also the most by Major League switcher hitter prior to the break since Mark Teixeira had 22 in 2015.

RHP Marcus Stroman threw a career-high 119 pitches while avoiding a third straight loss in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Orioles. The 26-year-old right-hander also avoided a third straight loss to Baltimore. Stroman entered the contest with 0-2 with an 8.44 ERA over his previous three starts against Baltimore.

RF Jose Bautista moved into fourth place on the Blue Jays all-time RBI list (737) with his first inning home run. The solo shot, which was Bautista's 14th of the season, was his first to opposite field since Sept. 12, 2015 at Yankee Stadium in New York.