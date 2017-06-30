RHP Chris Smith was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to make room from Rule 5 draft pick Glenn Sparkman (thumb), who was activated from the disabled list. Smith made his major-league debut Tuesday against the Orioles and pitched around a single. In 14 games at Buffalo, he is 1-2 with four saves and a 3.93 ERA.

RHP Glenn Sparkman (fractured right thumb), selected in the Rule 5 draft from the Kansas City Royals in December, will be activated from the disabled list for the game Friday against the Boston Red Sox. Sparkman will be used out of the bullpen, probably in long relief. He has been on the DL all season. During his minor-league rehabilitation assignment, he was 2-4 with a 2.25 ERA over seven games and 20 innings with Class A Dunedin, Double-A New Hampshire and Triple-A Buffalo.

RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the 2-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles to end a six-game hitting streak. He batted .385 (10-for-26) during that span. In eight games since moving to the leadoff spot, he is batting .333 (11-for-33) with four walks and six RBIs.

LHP J.A. Happ, who took the loss Thursday vs. the Baltimore Orioles, walked OF Joey Rickard in the fifth inning to end a string of 21 innings without allowing a walk. He allowed two walks and eight hits in 6 1/3 innings and extended his streak of not allowing a home run to 27 2/3 innings.

RHP Marco Estrada (4-6, 4.89 ERA) will attempt to win for the first time since May 27 when he faces the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series Friday at Rogers Centre. He is 0-4 with a 10.03 ERA in five starts in June, although he showed signs of improvement in his last start, a loss to the Kansas City Royals in which he allowed five hits, four walks and three runs while striking out six in seven innings. In his five starts in June, opponents have a .381 batting average and a 4.32 on-base percentage. In one start against the Red Sox this season, he allowed three hits, two walks and no runs in six innings in a no-decision. He is 4-4 with a 3.48 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) against the Red Sox.