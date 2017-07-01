RHP Glenn Sparkman made his major league debut Friday in the 7-4, 11-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox, inheriting two runners in the 11th inning. He allowed a single that allowed both runners to score. He also allowed a walk in his two-thirds of an inning. He was claimed off the Kansas City Royals in the Rule 5 draft and was reinstated from the disabled list for the game Friday. He has been on the DL all season with a fractured right thumb.

1B Justin Smoak hit a three-run homer in the first inning Friday in the 7-4, 11-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox. It was his 22nd homer of the season and his 10th in June, the most he has ever hit in one month. He finished the game 1-for-3 with two walks. He reached base in 23 of his 25 games in June.

3B Josh Donaldson doubled in the third inning Friday in the 7-4, 11-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox to end a 0-for-12 funk. It was his longest hitless streak since going 0-for-23 from Sept. 4-11, 2016. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning and walked twice to reach base a total of four times, going 0-for-1.

RF Jose Bautista, who had his six-game hit streak end Thursday, ended an 0-for-7 drought Friday when he singled in the first inning of the 7-4, 11-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox. He finished the game 1-for-5 with a walk.

DH Kendrys Morales struck out in the first inning Friday in the 7-4, 11-inning loss to the Boston Red Sox, the sixth consecutive at-bat in which he had whiffed. He ended the string with a single in the third inning. He struck out again in the seventh and went 1-for-5 in the game.

LHP Francisco Liriano (4-3, 5.46 ERA) will try for his second win in a row Saturday when the faces the Boston Red Sox at the Rogers Centre. He allowed six hits and two runs over six innings Sunday to earn the win over the Kansas City Royals. This will be his second start against the Red Sox. He earned the win April 19 when he allowed four hits and no runs in 5 1/3 innings at the Rogers Centre. He is 3-3 with a 5.11 ERA in seven career starts against the Red Sox.