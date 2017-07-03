OF Eduard Pinto was obtained from the Texas Rangers Sunday for RHP Jason Grilli, who was designated for assignment Tuesday, and cash considerations. Pinto, 22, was batting .311/.358/.446 with four home runs, 18 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 46 games for the Class A Down East Wood Ducks.

CF Kevin Pillar was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts Sunday in the 15-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. He is in a 0-for-12 drought. He did not take his funk to the field Sunday. He made a diving catch on the warning track for the final out of the ninth inning on a drive by DH Hanley Ramirez despite the lopsided score.

1B Justin Smoak will be the only Blue Jays player going to the All-Star Game after being elected as a starter. "It's awesome, it's an honor," Smoak said. "It took me a while and I'm still trying to figure things out but I'm in a better place now." He declined an invitation to enter the home run derby. "I told them if they had come and watched my BP today, they wouldn't want me in the home run derby," he said. He again showed why he is an All-Star Sunday when was 2-for-4 with a double in the 15-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox to record his 20th multi-hit game of the season and his second in a row. He has reached base in 40 of his past 43 games with an at-bat. Smoak is batting .303 with 52 RBIs and a career-best 22 homers.

RHP Marcus Stroman (8-4, 3.41 ERA) will try for his second consecutive win Monday when he faces the New York Yankees in the opener of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. He also will be trying to end the Blue Jays' four-game losing streak that has plunged them seven games below .500. Stroman ended a string of two straight losing starts Wednesday when he allowed five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles. This will be his third start this season against the Yankees. He is 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA in his two starts against New York this season. He is 5-2 with a 2.91 ERA in 10 career starts against the Yankees and is 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA in five career starts at Yankee Stadium.

RHP Aaron Sanchez (right middle finger) took the loss Sunday pitching for the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons against the Syracuse Chiefs on his rehabilitation assignment. He allowed five hits, four earned runs and three walks and had four strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. "Everything's been good," Sanchez said. "Just (wanted) to get to my pitch count and make sure I was doing the things I needed to do." He made 76 pitches, 40 for strikes.

DH Kendrys Morales was 0-for-2 with two walks and two strikeouts Sunday in the 15-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox. Over his past seven games, he has struck out 15 times while walking three times. He is 3-for-23 (.130) with one RBI in that span.