OF Dalton Pompey was sent to Triple-A Buffalo on a rehab assignment, and he went 0-for-3 on Tuesday. He began the season on the disabled list due to a concussion, then had a setback last month due to a leg injury.

C Luke Maile was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with right knee inflammation. Maile was a candidate to be sent down to Triple-A Buffalo once the Blue Jays activated C Miguel Montero. On Monday manager John Gibbons conceded it might be tough for Maile to be optioned due to his defense and rapport with pitchers despite a .121 average.

RF Jose Bautista recorded his fourth three-hit game of the season Tuesday with singles in three straight at-bats. It was his first three-hit game since June 23 at Kansas City.

RHP Joe Smith (right shoulder inflammation) is nearing a return but manager John Gibbons said Tuesday it won't occur until after the All-Star break. Smith was placed on the disabled list June 19 and is 3-0 with a 3.41 ERA in 34 appearances this season.

C Miguel Montero officially joined the Blue Jays Tuesday when he was activated. Montero was obtained from the Chicago Cubs Monday after being designated for assignment last week following critical comments about Chicago pitchers struggling to hold baserunners. Montero was not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game but is expected to serve as the primary backup for C Russell Martin.

LHP J.A. Happ relied heavily on his two-seam fastball Tuesday when he allowed a one run and four hits in six innings. Happ threw a season-high 114 pitches and improved to 7-2 in 15 career starts against the Yankees.