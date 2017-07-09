1B Justin Smoak hit an RBI double in the four-run seventh inning of the 7-2 win over the Houston Astros Saturday. It was his 56th RBI of the season, a career best. He had 55 RBIs in 2001.

3B Josh Donaldson ended a 21-game drought without a homer Saturday with the go-ahead three-run blast in the fifth inning of the 7-2 win over the Houston Astros. It was his first homer since June 11 at Seattle. It was the 150th homer of his career and his ninth of the season. He also started a double play with a leaping catch of a line drive in the third inning. "It was huge," manager John Gibbons said. "They had a run and that could open it up. But I've seen him do that many a time. He's a great athlete. Even when he's beat up, he can help you pretty good. Huge play. After that, I thought (starting pitcher Marcus) Stroman really settled in."

RHP Marcus Stroman allowed six hits, three walks and one run in seven innings Saturday in the 7-2 win over the Houston Astros. He has pitched seven or more innings in seven starts this season, while the other starters on the team have combined for nine such outings. He pitched despite leaving his start Monday after five innings with a raw spot on a finger. "I thought he was dynamite today," manager John Gibbons said. "Against a good-hitting club, too. Finger wasn't great but he stayed on the attack."

SS Troy Tulowitzki hit his seventh homer of the season, a three-run shot, in the 7-2 win over the Houston Astros Saturday. He also homered Friday and has hit home runs in consecutive games for the first time since July 2-3, 2016, against the Cleveland Indians. He has hit five of his homers at the Rogers Centre this season. He was 2-for-4 Saturday to extend his hit streak to five games, 9-for-20 (.450).

LHP J.A. Happ is 3-2 with a 3.07 ERA in seven games since coming off the disabled list (elbow inflammation) on May 30. In his most recent outing Tuesday at Yankee Stadium, he earned the win when he allowed four hits, two walks and one run in six innings. He made a season-high 115 pitches. In seven career starts against the Astros, he is 4-1 with a 3.21 ERA.