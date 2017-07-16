FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
July 16, 2017 / 10:12 PM / a month ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

3B Josh Donaldson continues to carry the Blue Jays' offense. He drove in their only run Saturday, and has three multi-RBI performances in his last six games. Donaldson is 7-for-17 over that span. He has reached safely in 14 of his last 24 plate appearances, but his consecutive game streak of drawing a walk ended at seven.

2B Devon Travis, on the disabled list following knee surgery, took infield before Saturday's game at Comerica Park. He was able to field some ground balls and play catch with teammates. Though he is ahead of schedule following the mid-June surgery, Travis is still weeks away from being ready to return to game action. "I was surprised to see him out there," Gibbons said.

DH Kendrys Morales had one of Toronto's two hits in Saturday's loss to the Detroit, a second-inning single, and has hit safely in seven of the last nine games. Nine of his 16 home runs this season have either tied the game or given the Blue Jays the lead and Morales leads the majors with six homers in close or late situations.

RHP Francisco Liriano left Saturday's game in the third inning with neck tightness. Liriano walked the bases loaded to open the inning and was behind J.D. Martinez 2-0 when he was removed after consultation with manager John Gibbons and athletic therapist George Poulis. "Hopefully, it's nothing serious, he just slept on it wrong," Gibbons said.

