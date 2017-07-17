RHP Ryan Tepera saw his 13-game streak of recording at least one strikeout come to an end on Sunday. Tepera retired all four Detroit batters he faced on three groundouts and a flyout. Tepera was struck in the leg by a line drive off the bat of Miguel Cabrera but stayed in to retire the next two batters. He had 16 strikeouts in 12 2/3 innings during the streak. Tepera has now appeared in 40 games, second on the team to Aaron Loup's 41 outings.

LF Jose Bautista hit a two-run homer off Detroit starter Anibal Sanchez on Sunday. He has 16 homers this season after a slow start. Bautista hit in the leadoff spot for the 21st time this season and is batting .273 since the move. Since the start of last season, Bautista has blasted 13 of his 38 home runs from the top spot in the order.

LHP Francisco Liriano said on Sunday he was still experiencing soreness in the right side of his neck but he did not require an MRI. He experienced neck spasms in the bullpen prior to his start on Saturday. He tried to pitch through it but his start lasted just two-plus innings, as he gave up five earned runs and walked four batters. His season ERA rose to 6.04 and his WHIP increased to 1.67 in a season in which he has gone two innings or less in three starts. It's uncertain whether he'll be able to make his scheduled start on Thursday.

RHP Marco Estrada continued to struggle in his first start since the All-Star break on Sunday. Estrada allowed three first-inning runs to Detroit and threw 36 pitches during the frame. He came out after 3 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on five hits while walking four. He has now issued 23 free passes over his last five starts. He has given up at least four runs in six of his last eight outings and hasn't recorded a win since May 27.