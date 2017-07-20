3B Josh Donaldson suffered a jammed left thumb tagging Xander Bogaerts out in the 11th inning. "We'll have a little better idea tomorrow but I don't think it's anything," manager John Gibbons said.

RHP Aaron Sanchez, who hasn't lost to the Red Sox since 2015, faces Boston in the third game of the series at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Sanchez, who picked up his first 2017 win in an injury marred 2017 after going 15-2 last year, is 4-1 with a 3.48 ERA lifetime against the Red Sox and 3-0 with a 2.05 at Fenway.

RHP Mike Bolsinger struck out six in 3 1/3 innings before Hanley Ramirez beat him with a home run in the 15th. Four of the strikeouts came in the 13th inning because of a wild pitch on strike three. "It went well tonight. Everything was working,'' Bolsinger said. "Obviously, it looked like he was sitting on that last curveball. But other than that, it was good. I understand my role is to save the bullpen, because I went that long we had (Ryan Tepera) in the bullpen, so you saved him for tomorrow. I enjoy it. Sometimes I look at the numbers-wise in this game, but if I can go out there and save the bullpen, I think I did my job."

RF Jose Bautista stroked his 204th and 205th doubles as a Blue Jay, moving him into a tie for ninth place on the team's all-time list. It was his 22nd multi-hit game of the year.

SS Troy Tulowitzki went 4-for-7 with an RBI but was guilty of a baserunning mistake when he didn't take second on a ball that came off the left field wall and eluded Andrew Benintendi leading off the 11th inning -- later saying he lost sight of the ball. He wound up getting caught stealing to complete a double play to end the inning. It was his 17th career game of at least four hits, his first since last Aug. 16.

LHP J.A. Happ worked five-plus innings, allowing a pair of solo homers and getting a no-decision after leaving with the lead Tuesday night. "Happ was solid," manager John Gibbons said. He is 4-3 with a 3.24 ERA since returning from the disabled list May 30 and has allowed three or fewer runs in all eight of his starts over that stretch. Still, he is only 3-6 on the season after going 20-4 last year.