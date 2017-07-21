LF Darrell Ceciliani dislocated left shoulder) was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Dunedin. He went 1-for-3 with a strikeout Thursday for Dunedin. He was placed on the disabled list May 19 after appearing in three games for the Blue Jays.

1B Justin Smoak recorded his sixth career multi-homer game and second this season. He is the only Toronto hitter this season with multiple multi-homer games.

3B Josh Donaldson has driven in seven runs in his last nine games. His first-inning RBI was his first against an American League East opponent since he had one RBI against the New York Yankees on June 4.

RHP Roberto Osuna recorded his 24th save of the season, tied for third most in the American League. With 28 save opportunities, he has an 86 percent conversion rate.

INF Ryan Goins went 1-for-1 with two outs and runners in scoring position in the game. He is batting .379, going 11-for-29, in such situations this season. Overall, he is batting .311, going 14-for-45 with runners in scoring position this season.

RHP Joe Smith is expected to join the team for its series in Cleveland on Friday. He has been sidelined since June 14 with shoulder inflammation.