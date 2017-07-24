INF Rob Refsnyder has been acquired in a trade in which the Blue Jays sent 1B Ryan McBroom to the Yankees. Refsnyder, 26, hit .135 for the Yankees in 37 at-bats this year, but has spent most of the season at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, where in 138 at-bats he hit .312 with two home runs, 12 RBIs and a .390 on-base percentage. Refsnyder will report to Triple-A Buffalo.

OF Kevin Pillar produced the Jays' only run when he belted his 11th home run of the season, leading off the third inning against Cleveland RHP Corey Kluber. Pillar has 23 RBIs this season, and 15 of them have come as a result of his 11 home runs. Pillar is hitting .317 this year when leading off an inning.

RHP Nick Tepesch was traded Sunday from the Twins to the Toronto Blue Jays for cash considerations. Tepesch was pitching at Triple-A Rochester for Minnesota's organization. He made one start for the Twins this season, giving up seven runs -- one earned -- in 1 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits and walked two batters.

OF Steve Pearce, whose fourth-inning single was one of the Blue Jays' six hits, has hit safely in 12 of his last 14 games. Since being activated off the disabled list on June 16, Pearce is hitting .345 (30-for-87) with four doubles, four home runs and 14 RBIs.

LHP J.A. Happ probably realized early it wasn't going to be his day. Happ gave up three hits in his first four pitches of the game, which set the table for a four-run Cleveland first inning. Happ regrouped and managed to get through six innings, but he still gave up a season-high seven runs on nine hits. Happ struck out three and walked three. "After the first inning, I actually thought Happ threw pretty well. But with (Cleveland RHP Corey) Kluber on the mound, you know he's not going to cough up many runs," Toronto manager John Gibbons said.