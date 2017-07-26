INF Ryan Goins singled with the bases loaded to drive in one run in the fourth inning Monday in the 4-2 win over the OaklandAthletics. He is batting .750 (9-for-12) with 14 RBIs this season with the bases loaded. His nine hits with the bases loaded leads the majors. The most in a season by a Blue Jays player is 10 by 1B Carlos Delgado in 2003. Goins is batting .208 with four homers and 33 RBIs overall this season. He hit his first career grand slam May 24.

C Russell Martin was 2-for-4 with his 10th home run of the season Monday in the 4-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics and threw out OF Rajai Davis trying to steal third base in the first inning. He has hit seven home runs at the Rogers Centre this season. He has hit eight solo homers this season. His 51 homers as a catcher tie C Pat Borders for fourth on the club's all-time list for homers at the position.

SS Troy Tulowitzki was 0-for-3 with a walk Monday when he returned to the lineup for the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics. He had missed the previous two games with a minor groin injury. Tulowitzki was removed for a pinch runner Friday against the Cleveland Indians after hitting a single in the eighth inning. He finished that game 2-for-4.

LF Steve Pearce doubled in the sixth inning of the 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics Monday to extend his hit streak to five games, going 5-for-19 (.263). He has hits in eight of his past nine games and 13 of his past 15 games. He is batting .321 (17-for-53) with six RBIs during that span.

RHP Cesar Valdez will make his first start for the Toronto Blue Jays - and his second start of the season -- Tuesday when he faces his former team, the Oakland Athletics in the second game of the four-game series at the Rogers Centre. His other start this season was for Oakland April 20 when he allowed five hits, two walks and three runs (two earned) in four innings and did not factor in the decision. He had four strikeouts in the 9-6 win over the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday will be his fourth career start, with his first two coming with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010. He is 1-1 with a 6.92 ERA in his three starts. The Blue Jays acquired him off waivers May 5, two days after Oakland designated him for assignment. He has a 2.70 ERA in four relief outings with Toronto and is 3-3 with a 3.23 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) with Triple- A Buffalo. He pitched four scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit while striking out five, in Toronto's 5-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday and allowed four hits and one run in 1 2/3 innings against Cleveland on Friday.