RHP Danny Barnes (right shoulder impingement) was put on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday and LHP Matt Dermody was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take his spot on the 25-man roster. Barnes is 2-3 with a 3.09 ERA in 37 games with Toronto. He has allowed a home run in three of his past four games. "He's just beat up right now," manager John Gibbons said.

LHP Matt Dermody was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo to take the spot on the 25-man roster left when RHP Danny Barnes (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Dermody will be making his third stint with Toronto this season but made just one appearance in the previous two, allowing three home runs and five runs in one-third of an inning against the Baltimore Orioles April 16. He is 5-1 with a 3.29 ERA in 32 games with Buffalo this season. He gives the Blue Jays another left-hander in the bullpen to complement LHP Aaron Loup now that LHP Jeff Beliveau has been returned to Buffalo.

LHP Jeff Beliveau cleared waivers Tuesday after being designated for assignment and was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. Beliveau was 1-1 with a 7.25 ERA in 19 games with Toronto. He is 3-1 with a 3.09 ERA in 17 games (one start) with Buffalo.

RF Jose Bautista ended a 0-for-17 drought with an RBI double in the second inning Tuesday in the 4-1 win over the Oakland Athletics. It was his first RBI in five games, a span of 24 at-bats.

RHP Marco Estrada (4-7, 5.52 ERA) will be trying to win his first game since May 27 when he faces the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game series at the Rogers Centre. In nine starts since, he is 0-5 with a 9.52 ERA and the team is 2-7. This will be his second start of the season against the A's. He took the loss in Oakland June 6 when he allowed seven hits and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. He is 0-2 with an 8.38 ERA in two career starts against Oakland.

RHP Lucas Harrell cleared waivers Monday after being designated for assignment and was sent outright to Triple-A Buffalo. He was 0-0 with a 7.11 ERA in four games with Toronto. He is 1-1 with a 2.11 ERA in four starts with Buffalo.