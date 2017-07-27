1B Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics to tie the game 2-2 and DH Kendrys Morales followed with a game-ending blast. It was the 28th homer of the season for Smoak. He has hit seven homers in the ninth inning or later this season. His 23 homers since May 11 leads the majors.

RHP Marcus Stroman (9-5, 2.98 ERA) has a 0.63 ERA and an opponents’ batting average of .196 over his past two starts, July 17-22, but has no-decisions to show for it. He will be trying for his first win since July 8 on Thursday afternoon as he faces the Oakland Athletics in the finale of a four-game series at the Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays are 1-1 in Stroman’s past two starts in which he has allowed 10 hits in 14 1/3 innings. He is 0-0 with a 4.63 ERA in two career starts against Oakland.

DH Kendrys Morales hit the game-ending home run in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday in the 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics. It was his 18th homer of the season and he leads the majors with seven homers in close and late situations. He has hit 10 homers this season that have either tied the game or put the Blue Jays into the lead. It was his second walkoff homer of the season with the other on April 15 against the Baltimore Orioles.

INF/OF Steve Pearce went 0-for-3 and played left field in the 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday night to end a five-game hit streak. He was 5-for-18 on the streak. He has hit in 13 of his past 16 games, batting .304 during that span0.

OF Ezequiel Carrera did not play Wednesday in the 3-2 victory over the Oakland Athletics with INF/OF Steve Pearce getting the start in left field. In his past 21 games started, Carrera is batting .348 with a .442 OBP and a .911 OPS.