RHP Leonel Campos allowed one run and one hit while striking out two in one inning during his rehab assignment with Class-A Dunedin on Thurday. Campos posted a 2.08 ERA in six games over 8 2/3 innings this season before landing on the disabled list with a groin injury.

OF Anthony Alford (fractured left hamate bone) was reinstated from the disabled list and optioned to Double-A New Hampshire. He was put on the DL on May 24 after injuring his hand during an at-bat during his stint with Toronto. Alford, 23, is batting .307/.405/.429 with three homers, 12 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 38 games at New Hampshire this season. He was 1-for-8 in a stint with Toronto before his injury. He is considered one of the club's best prospects.

RHP Marcus Stroman allowed a career-high six walks Thursday before being ejected in the fifth inning by plate umpire Will Little after a walk to Oakland Athletics C Bruce Maxwell in the fifth inning. Stroman and C Russell Martin were ejected after disputing the call. Manager John Gibbons had been ejected after ball two had been called on Maxwell. Stroman is known for pitching with emotion. "I want to make my next start," Stroman said, in offering no comment on the umpiring after the game. He said he does not intend to change. "I'm going to continue to be myself, "regardless of who doesn't like it, who likes it," he said. "I'm always going to be myself regardless, here on out. I'm emotional, that's how I pitch. That's what I pride myself on. That's what allows me to be my best out there." Stroman allowed six hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings and did not factor in the decision in the game won by the Blue Jays 8-4 in 10 innings.

DH Kendrys Morales hit two home runs Thursday, including the game-tying blast in the ninth innings, in the 8-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics. He also hit the game-ending homer in the ninth inning Wednesday in the 3-2 win over Oakland. He has four home runs this season that have either tied the game or given the Blue Jays the lead in the ninth inning or later. He leads the majors with eight home runs in late and close situations.

INF/OF Steve Pearce hit a game-ending grand slam Thursday with two out in the bottom of the 10th inning to defeat the Athletics 8-4. It was the third walkoff grand slam in club history (C Gregg Zaun on Sept. 6, 2008 against the Tampa Bay Rays and LF George Bell on Sept. 4, 1988 versus the Texas Rangers). It was his second career grand slam and his first walkoff homer. "Hopefully we just keep the ball rolling," Pearce said. "We're getting down to the end of the season so we've got to step it up. And this was a great series to get it started."

LHP J.A. Happ (3-7, 4.13 ERA) will be looking for his first win since July 4 at Yankee Stadium when he starts the opener of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday at the Rogers Centre. Happ is 0-2 with a 6.60 ERA in three starts since his last victory and the Blue Jays are 0-3 in those starts. He allowed four runs in the first inning Sunday in an 8-1 loss to the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Happ allowed nine hits and seven runs. He is 1-5 with a 6.52 ERA in six career starts against the Angels.