LHP T.J. McFarland gave the Diamondbacks 3 2/3 quality innings of long relief after Ray was knocked out, but was tagged with a tough loss when he was charged with an unearned run in the sixth. McFarland fetched nine of his 11 outs via grounders and should have had a 10th, but Tommy Pham reached on an error. Pham eventually scored the game's only run.

INF Darwin Barney doubled in the eighth inning Friday in the 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, his first double since May 12. He entered the game after SS Troy Tulowitzki (sprained right ankle) was injured at first base trying to beat out a grounder in the third inning. Barney took over at second base with Ryan Goins shifting to shortstop.

RF Jose Bautista had an RBI double in the eighth inning of the 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels Friday night while going 1-for-5. Each of his past nine hits has gone for extra bases -- seven doubles, two homers. He has doubled in four consecutive games. He played his 1,181st game as a Blue Jay Friday, tying George Bell for sixth on the club's all-time list.

DH Kendrys Morales was 0-for-4 Friday in the 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He is 3-for-11 in his past three games with all three hits being solo home runs, one a walk-off homer and another a game-tying homer.

LHP Francisco Liriano (6-5, 5.99 ERA) could be making his last start for the Blue Jays as the July 31 deadline looms when he faces the Los Angeles Angels Saturday afternoon. Liriano has struggled at times this season and despite a win over the Oakland Athletics Monday, he is 1-1 with a 9.35 ERA over his past three starts with a .314 opponents' batting average and a .429 opponents' on-base percentage. He lost to the Angels April 24 at Anaheim when he allowed five hits, four walks and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. The Angels won 2-1. In 12 career games against the Angels, he is 2-7 with a 5.95 ERA.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (sprained right ankle) was helped off the field by two trainers Friday during the third inning of the 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He fell after stepping awkwardly on first base on a close play on a groundout to 2B Kaleb Cowart. Manager John Gibbons said he will be further evaluated Saturday. Infielder Darwin Barney replaced Tulowitzki in the lineup and Ryan Goins moved from second base to shortstop.

OF Ezequiel Carrera, who did not play Friday in the 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels, is on a four-game hit streak, going 6-for-12 (.500) in that span. He was on the bench with INF/OF Steve Pearce starting in left field. He has hit in three straight games when getting an at-bat as a substitute, going 3-for-4 with a double and two home runs.