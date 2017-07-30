INF Rob Refsnyder was called up from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday after SS Troy Tulowitzki (sprained right ankle) was put on the 10-day disabled list. Refsnyder was acquired Sunday from the New York Yankees in exchange for first baseman Ryan McBroom, who was with Double-A New Hampshire. He likely will see time at second base where INF Darwin Barney will play as INF Ryan Goins shifts to shortstop on a regular basis while Tulowitzki is out. In four games at Buffalo, Refsnyder was 5-for-12 with two RBIs and three walks. In 20 games with the Yankees this season, he was 5-for-37 with a double and a triple. Refsnyder was used as a pinch runner Saturday in the 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

RHP Chris Smith was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday when RHP Mike Bolsinger (left knee inflammation) was reinstated from the disabled list. Smith had a 5.40 ERA in four relief appearances with Toronto. Smith allowed four hits and three runs in 1 2/3 innings Friday when he finished the 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. He is 1-3 with a 4.43 ERA in 19 relief outings with Buffalo.

RHP Mike Bolsinger (left knee inflammation) was reinstated from the disabled list Saturday when RHP Chris Smith was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo. Bolsinger injured the knee during a 3 1/3 relief appearance July 18 at Fenway Park when he allowed a game-ending home run in the 15th inning. He allowed one hit and one run with six strikeouts in that outing. He is 0-3 with a 5.59 ERA in nine appearances (five starts) with Toronto this season.

RF Jose Bautista was 0-for-5 on Saturday and grounded into the game-ending double play in the 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. It was his 1,182nd game for the Blue Jays as he passed OF George Bell to move into sixth place on the franchise all-time list. C Ernie Whitt is fifth at 1,218.

SS Troy Tulowitzki (sprained right ankle) was put on the 10-day disabled list Saturday and INF Rob Refsnyder was called up from Triple-A Buffalo. Tulowitzki was injured Friday in the 7-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels when he rolled over on his ankle when trying unsuccessfully to beat out a grounder. He fell after stepping on the bag at first and was helped off the field by two trainers. He also was on the DL from April 22-May 25 with a strained hamstring. He missed the games July 22 and 23 at Cleveland with a groin injury. Tulowitzki is batting .249/.300/.378 with seven home runs and 26 RBIs in 66 games this season.

RHP Cesar Valdez (1-0, 4.97 ERA), who won Tuesday for the first time in more than seven years, will try to help the Blue Jays salvage a win from the three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels ON Sunday in the series finale. Valdez has faced the Angels once in relief in his career, pitching 1 1/3 innings April 26 when he was with the Oakland Athletics. The Blue Jays claimed him on waivers May 5. His other start this year was April 20 with the A's. He is 1-0 with a 2.75 ERA in five outings with Toronto, four in relief. He allowed five hits and one run Tuesday in his first win since his major league debut May 3, 2010, when he allowed five hits and one run against the Houston Astros when he was with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 32-year-old has made 18 major league appearances, nine this season.