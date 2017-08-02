RHP Joe Biagini allowed three earned runs in the eighth inning Monday in Toronto's 7-6 loss to the White Sox, snapping a scoreless streak of 10 2/3 innings that dated back to July 9. He was part of a struggling Blue Jays bullpen that couldn't protect a six-run lead. "Joe was definitely off a little bit with the strike zone," manager John Gibbons said.

OF Teoscar Hernandez was acquired by the Blue Jays from the Astros on Monday, along with OF Nori Aoki, in exchange for LHP Francisco Liriano. Hernandez, 24, was hitting .279 with 12 homers and 44 RBIs over 79 games with Triple-A Fresno.

SS Samad Taylor was acquired by the Blue Jays in the deal that sent RHP Joe Smith back to Cleveland on Monday. Taylor, 19, was hitting .300 with four homers and 19 RBIs for short-season Class A Mohawk Valley.

LHP Tom Pannone was acquired by the Blue Jays in the deal that sent RHP Joe Smith back to Cleveland on Monday. Pannone, 23, was 6-1 with a 2.62 ERA at Double-A Akron.

1B Justin Smoak hit a solo home run Monday in the Blue Jays' 7-6 loss to the White Sox that allowed him to reach the 30-homer mark for the first time in his career. Smoak, who went 1-for-4 in the loss, also reached a career high with his 109th hit of the season. He is hitting .328 (21-of-64) since the All-Star break and has reached safely in each of his past 16 games.

2B Darwin Barney had a bases-clearing, three-run double that gave the Blue Jays a 6-0 lead over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night. The three-RBI effort marked a season-high for Barney, who has driven in at least three runs in a game 12 times over his career. Prior to Monday night, the last time Barney recorded at least three RBIs was July 20, 2016.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer had his contract purchased by the Blue Jays on Monday after they traded LHP Francisco Liriano to the Astros. Oberholtzer, 28, was 3-7 with a 4.48 ERA in 18 starts for Triple-A Buffalo this year. He has major league experience with the Astros, Phillies and Angels.

RHP Roberto Osuna took the loss Monday night after allowing a pair of ninth-inning runs against the White Sox. Osuna blew his sixth save of the season in 32 chances and took his second consecutive loss. Osuna has surrendered five runs over his past 1 2/3 innings.

LHP J.P. Howell, who had been out since June 4 due to left shoulder tightness, was activated from the disabled list Monday. In eight rehab appearances for Triple-A Buffalo, he went 0-1 with a 6.43 ERA.

RHP Marco Estrada appeared to be well on his way to a victory Monday night before the Blue Jays' bullpen allowed a six-run lead to disappear. That left Estrada to remain winless (0-5, 7.68 ERA) over his past 11 starts. Estrada has not won since May 27 against Texas despite pitching at least seven innings for the fifth time this season. Estrada is 2-1 with a 1.51 ERA in those games. "(Monday's start) was the best we've seen him in a while," Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.