5 days ago
Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
August 6, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 5 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Taylor Cole had his contract selected from Triple-A Buffalo. Cole pitched across three levels in the minors for the Blue Jays this season, posting a 0.00 ERA with 16 strikeouts over 12 2/3 innings. Cole has started 15 of 21 appearances over his last two seasons in the minor leagues but will work out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays, primarily as a multi-inning option.

SS Ryan Goins delivered the game-winning RBI with two outs in the 10th inning and finished 2-for-5. Goins is now batting .378 (14-for-37) with 22 RBIs with runners in scoring position and two outs.

RHP Mike Bolsinger was designated for assignment. Bolsinger, acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers last August, was 0-3 with a 6.31 ERA over 11 games, including five starts. He allowed four runs on four hits and three walks while recording just one out on Friday night.

RHP Marco Estrada worked seven innings for a second consecutive start, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts. It marked his sixth start of at least seven innings this season and the first time he's worked consecutive starts of seven frames since Sept. 19-15, 2016. Estrada still has not recorded a win since May 27.

