3B Josh Donaldson homered for the second straight game Tuesday against the White Sox. That marked the first time this season that he has hit home runs in back-to-back games. Donaldson has hit three home runs in his past five games after hitting two in his previous 39 contests.

LHP Brett Oberholtzer was designated for assignment before Tuesday’s game. The 28-year-old has a career record of 14-23 with a 4.36 ERA in 82 apperances (44 starts) with the Astros, Phillies and Angels. He was 3-7 with a 4.96 ERA in 18 starts this season for Triple-A Buffalo.

OF Nori Aoki joined his new teammates on the Blue Jays on Tuesday as he was activated one day after the club acquired him from the Astros in exchange for LHP Francisco Liriano. He was available off the bench as a left-handed pinch hitter. The 35-year-old outfielder hit .272 with two home runs and 19 RBIs in 71 games with Houston this season. He is a career .285 hitter.

RHP Marcus Stroman (10-5) beat the White Sox on Tuesday night to reach double-digit victories for the first time since his rookie season in 2014. Stroman limited Chicago to four runs on seven hits in seven innings. He improved to 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA in his last five starts.