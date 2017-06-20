Preview: Blue Jays at Rangers

The Toronto Blue Jays have eliminated Texas from the playoffs each of the last two seasons and once again made things difficult for the Rangers in their latest meeting. Toronto pushed across two runs in the ninth inning for a 7-6 victory over host Texas in the series opener and aims to notch another victory on Tuesday in the second contest of their four-game set.

Josh Donaldson and Kendrys Morales each delivered a run-scoring single in the decisive ninth as the Blue Jays won the opener of their seven-game road trip to climb within one game of .500. Jose Bautista - soundly booed in his first regular-season visit to Texas since last year's fight in which Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor delivered a right cross to his jaw - homered for just the second time this month. Adrian Beltre delivered a three-double in the opener and needs 41 hits to join the 3,000 club. The Rangers have dropped two straight to fall one game below .500 after winning seven of eight.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVA (Toronto), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH Francisco Liriano (3-2, 5.36 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Nick Martinez (1-3, 4.67)

Liriano did not factor in the decision in his last turn, when he struck out nine while allowing three runs - two earned - and five hits in seven innings against Tampa Bay. The 33-year-old has been torched on the road, posting an 8.16 ERA and 14 walks in 14 1/3 frames while going 0-1 with a 2.30 WHIP in four outings. Liriano is 5-2 with a 3.42 ERA in 10 career appearances (eight starts) against the Rangers.

Martinez wasn't involved in the decision in his last outing after giving up two runs and five hits over six innings against Houston. The 26-year-old is winless in five home appearances (four starts) this season and 6-10 with a 4.45 ERA in 33 career games (25 starts) at Globe Life Park. Martinez is 0-1 with a 7.36 ERA and 1.82 WHIP in two career starts against the Blue Jays and has served up homers to Troy Tulowitzki, Russell Martin and Steve Pearce.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays 1B Justin Smoak belted his 20th homer in the opener, matching his career high set in 2013 with Seattle.

2. Texas LHP Cole Hamels (oblique) is slated to throw 75 pitches on Wednesday in his second rehab start for Double-A Frisco.

3. Toronto placed Joe Smith (shoulder) on the 10-day disabled list and recalled fellow RHP Leonel Campos from Triple-A Buffalo.

PREDICTION: Rangers 8, Blue Jays 5