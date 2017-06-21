Preview: Blue Jays at Rangers

Adrian Beltre has driven in five runs in the first two games of the series and looks to remain productive when the Texas Rangers host the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. The veteran third baseman registered just two hits as Texas split the opening two contests of the four-game set, but one of them was a solo homer in Tuesday’s 6-1 victory.

Beltre’s blast was the 447th of his career and moved him into a tie with Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera (1,585) for 35th place on the all-time RBI list. Carlos Gomez and Nomar Mazara also went deep in Tuesday’s triumph, which was the eighth in 11 games for the Rangers. Toronto failed to reach the .500 mark for the eighth time this season and fell back into sole possession of last place in the American League East. “We’ve got a good team,” Blue Jays utilityman Steve Pearce told reporters after the loss. “We’ll get over the hump. It’s just a matter of time.”

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet One, TVA (Toronto), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Joe Biagini (1-6, 4.26 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Tyson Ross (1-0, 3.18)

Biagini is 0-5 over his last six starts as he fills the rotation spot of the injured Aaron Sanchez. The 27-year-old Biagini was torched for seven runs - six earned - and eight hits in one-plus innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last turn. He lost to the Rangers on May 28, when he allowed two runs and seven hits over six frames.

Ross won his Texas debut on Friday, when he allowed two runs and two hits in 5 2/3 innings versus Seattle. The 30-year-old is trying to regain the 13-victory form he displayed with San Diego in 2014 after pitching just once last season due to shoulder issues and then having thoracic outlet syndrome surgery in the offseason. Ross’ lone career start against Toronto came in 2012, when he gave up three runs and five hits over 5 2/3 frames of a loss while with Oakland.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays CF Kevin Pillar is hitless in 10 at-bats in the series and 3-for-32 over his last seven games.

2. Texas LF Delino DeShields recorded his eighth stolen base of the month on Tuesday to rank third in the AL with 16.

3. Toronto DH Kendrys Morales registered two hits on Tuesday and is 10-for-26 with three homers and eight RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Blue Jays 5