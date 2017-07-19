Preview: Blue Jays at Red Sox

If the Toronto Blue Jays are to make any kind of run for a playoff spot, right-hander Aaron Sanchez will have to be among the players leading the charge. A 15-game winner in 2016, Sanchez is coming off his first victory of the season as he prepares to make the start Wednesday when visiting Toronto resumes its four-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

In an effort to spark his team's stagnant offense, Red Sox manager John Farrell gave regular designated hitter Hanley Ramirez only his third start at first base this season and the move paid off - after six hours. Ramirez, who was 1-for-14 in his previous four games, belted a towering walk-off homer in the bottom of the 15th inning as Boston won for only the fourth time in 11 games. Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki had four of Toronto's 15 hits after going 2-for-20 over his previous five games. Sanchez, who missed nearly two months due to issues with blisters, has never lost at Fenway Park while posting a 3-0 record in six starts and winning twice in Boston last year with identical lines of one run and two hits allowed in seven innings.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), NESN (Boston)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Aaron Sanchez (1-2, 3.94 ERA) vs. Red Sox LH Drew Pomeranz (9-4, 3.75)

Sanchez returned just before the All-Star break and took a beating against Houston, giving up a career-high eight runs on seven hits while lasting only 1 2/3 innings. He was much better last time out in what was just his seventh start of the year, limiting Detroit to an unearned run and seven hits over six innings. Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts and Hanley Ramirez a combined 9-for-52 versus Sanchez.

A ninth-inning rally by Boston took Pomeranz off the hook for a loss after he permitted four runs over six innings last time out against the New York Yankees. The 28-year-old won his previous three starts in impressive fashion, including a victory at Toronto on July 2 in which he allowed one run and five hits in six innings. Justin Smoak has had success against Pomeranz with three hits in seven at-bats.

WALK-OFFS

1. Blue Jays RHP Roberto Osuna had converted 22 consecutive saves before blowing one in the bottom of the 11th - his first since April 27.

2. Bogaerts was sent for an MRI exam due to recurring soreness in his right hand.

3. Blue Jays RHP Mike Bolsinger took the loss Tuesday despite becoming the second pitcher in franchise history with four strikeouts in an inning.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 4, Red Sox 3