Preview: Blue Jays at White Sox

The Toronto Blue Jays were sellers at Monday's non-waiver trade deadline, dealing pitchers Francisco Liriano and Joe Smith for prospects, and the team responded with a big letdown on the field shortly afterward. The Blue Jays will try to bounce back from a crushing loss when they visit the Chicago White Sox for the middle contest of their three-game series on Tuesday.

Toronto has plenty of power in the lineup and slugged three homers on Monday in jumping out to a 6-0 lead, but the absence of Smith in the setup role proved to be a problem as Chicago rallied for a 7-6 win. The White Sox showed off the benefits of a complete rebuild when rookie Matt Davidson drove in the winning run for the second straight day, but they also received a big scare when top prospect Yoan Moncada had to be carted off the field. The Cuban second baseman collided with right fielder Willy Garcia and could not put any pressure on his leg, although X-rays were negative. The Blue Jays will try to jump out to an even bigger lead and keep it away from the bullpen behind starter Marcus Stroman, who opposes veteran Mike Pelfrey.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays RH Marcus Stroman (9-5, 3.08 ERA) vs. White Sox RH Mike Pelfrey (3-8, 4.73)

Toronto's struggles this season are not the fault of Stroman, who has yielded three earned runs or fewer in 17 of his 21 starts. The Duke product is struggling with his control of late and walked five over 7 2/3 innings at Cleveland on July 22 before issuing six in only 4 2/3 frames against Oakland on Thursday. Stroman walked just one in seven innings against the White Sox on June 17 but still ended up with a loss after yielding three runs and six hits.

Pelfrey is winless in his last seven appearances - six starts - and is trying to work deeper into games after failing to record an out in the sixth inning in any of the six turns. The Wichita State product was ripped for five runs on six hits - two homers - and two walks in five innings by the Chicago Cubs on Thursday while yielding a pair of home runs. Pelfrey's last win came against Stroman in Toronto on June 17, when he allowed one run and four hits without walking a batter in six frames.

Walk-Offs

1. Blue Jays SS Troy Tulowitzki (foot) was fitted for a cast and could miss the rest of the season.

2. Garcia left Monday’s game as well and was diagnosed with a head contusion.

3. Toronto purchased the contract of Brett Oberholtzer from Triple-A Buffalo and activated fellow LHP J.P. Howell from the disabled list.

PREDICTION: Blue Jays 8, White Sox 2