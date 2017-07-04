Preview: Blue Jays at Yankees

J.A. Happ has been solid for the Toronto Blue Jays since coming off the disabled list and the New York Yankees are hoping the same will hold true for CC Sabathia. The veteran left-hander will be activated off the DL to make his first start since June 13 when New York continues its three-game series against the visiting Blue Jays on Tuesday.

After ending a seven-game road trip with a thud in back-to-back losses in Houston, the Yankees kicked off a six-game homestand with a 6-3 victory - sending Toronto to its fifth consecutive defeat. Newly minted All-Star Aaron Judge collected a pair of hits to boost his batting average to .330 just hours after it was announced that he and teammate Gary Sanchez will compete in the Home Run Derby on the eve of the Midsummer Classic. Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak, named an All-Star starter for the American League, is 7-for-22 with a pair of homers against Sabathia. Happ, the owner of a 6-2 record and 3.78 ERA in 14 career starts against New York, will attempt to halt the slide in which Toronto has been outscored 37-9.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Toronto), YES (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Blue Jays LH J.A. Happ (2-5, 3.71 ERA) vs. Yankees LH CC Sabathia (7-2, 3.46)

Happ was 0-4 in his first five starts, which included a 1 1/2-month stint on the disabled list, but he has reeled off four consecutive quality starts during which he has surrendered a combined six runs. Happ was a hard-luck loser last time out against Baltimore, allowing two runs and eight hits over 6 1/3 innings. Outfielder Brett Gardner is 9-for-25 with a homer, triple and three doubles versus Happ.

Sabathia was in the midst of a superb stretch, winning five consecutive starts before straining his left hamstring against the Los Angeles Angels on June 13. He permitted four earned runs during the winning streak, which came on the heels of giving up 22 runs in his previous four turns. He was rocked by the Blue Jays for six runs in four innings on May 3 before limiting them to one run on June 1.

Walk-Offs

1. Yankees 3B Chase Headley had three RBIs in the series-opening win, matching his total from his previous 13 games.

2. Blue Jays 3B Josh Donaldson is 1-for-23 over his last seven games.

3. Yankees 1B Greg Bird (ankle) has had his rehab shut down again and could be facing exploratory surgery.

PREDICTION: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3