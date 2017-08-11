Preview: Braves at Cardinals

Dexter Fowler has returned to the St. Louis Cardinals lineup just in time, as the center fielder who helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series has his new team surging toward the top of the National League Central division. The Cardinals open a three-game home series Friday against the Atlanta Braves sitting just one game behind the Cubs for the division lead after Fowler belted a grand slam in Thursday’s 8-6 victory over Kansas City in his fourth contest back from the disabled list.

Fowler drove in five runs in Thursday’s win - the sixth in a row for St. Louis - and is 6-for-13 with five extra-base hits, five RBIs, six walks and seven runs scored since recovering from a strained right forearm muscle. The Braves flirted with .500 in the days after the All-Star break, but after closing July with 11 losses in 14 games have opened August by going 3-5. Atlanta is batting .239 this month with a .295 on-base percentage, averaging only 3.5 runs per contest. Center fielder Ender Inciarte had his 13-game hitting streak snapped in Wednesday’s 3-2 loss to Philadelphia, as Atlanta scored two runs or fewer for the third game in a row.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (10-6, 3.94 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (11-5, 5.00)

Foltynewicz established a career high in victories Saturday by striking out a career-best 11 hitters with no walks in a win over Miami. He is 7-1 with a 3.58 ERA in 12 starts since the beginning of June - Atlanta winning 10 of those contests - with 74 strikeouts in 70 1/3 innings. Foltynewicz was hammered for seven runs in four innings of a loss to the Cardinals on May 5 in Atlanta.

Wainwright struggled early in the season but since has regained the form that has made him one of the National League’s premier pitchers. He has won 11 of his past 13 decisions, but gave up three runs in three innings of a no-decision Sunday against Cincinnati. The 35-year-old is 8-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 career games (12 starts) against Atlanta, which drafted the Georgia native in the first round of the 2000 draft.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals outscored the Braves 21-7 in sweeping a three-game series May 5-7 in Atlanta.

2. St. Louis C Yadier Molina is hitting .382 in 10 games this month with four homers (including a grand slam) and 10 RBIs, and has scored at least one run in the past five games.

3. Atlanta LF Matt Kemp, on the disabled list since July 29 with a right hamstring strain, could begin a rehab assignment soon.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Braves 2