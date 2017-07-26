Foltynewicz, late homers guide Braves past D-backs

PHOENIX -- Mike Foltynewicz, emerging as the Atlanta Braves' ace, stared from the mound at manager Brian Snitker in the dugout during a pitch-heavy sixth inning and gave him a look that said, "Don't you dare take me out."

Snitker didn't, and both he and his confident pitcher were rewarded as the Braves ended a three-game losing streak by breaking out the long ball.

Kurt Suzuki hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh inning -- the second of Atlanta's four late-inning homers -- and Foltynewicz managed to last six innings for his sixth consecutive win as the Braves defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-3 on Tuesday night.

Suzuki homered in successive at-bats, going back-to-back with Johan Camargo in the eighth, as the Braves scored six runs against Arizona's bullpen in the seventh and eighth innings.

Suzuki now has three homers in his past two starts, including one July 20 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was away from the team during the weekend to attend a family funeral in Hawaii.

"We try to have good at-bats, and we don't let other teams dictate what we can do," Suzuki said. "It's nice to come back and contribute."

Before all the homers, including Matt Kemp's solo shot in the sixth, it was Foltynewicz's ability to pitch through the sixth even as his pitch count soared past 100 that turned the game.

After J.D. Martinez singled and Chris Owings hit an RBI double to start that Arizona sixth, Foltynewicz struck out three of the final four batters, needing double-digit pitches to retire pinch hitter Ketel Marte. His 119th and final pitch was a 99 mph fastball to strike out David Peralta.

"He was racking up some pitches, but he's been pitching well enough to earn (the right) to try to get out of the inning and get a win. And he did," Snitker said. "I was torn, but when he struck Marte out, I said, 'You know what, just let him go.' The kid is amazing because he can hold his velocity."

And hold his team in a game.

Foltynewicz (9-5) won for the ninth time in his past 10 decisions. He gave up five hits -- including opposing starter Taijuan Walker's tape-measure solo homer -- and two runs but struck out nine while walking three. The right-hander hasn't lost in 10 starts dating to June 2.

"I battled pretty well there in the sixth," Foltynewicz said. "I tried to execute one pitch at a time, made a lot of good, quality pitches and kept the team in the game -- and you saw what (the Atlanta offense) did after that. It was a long and stressful inning, and I was glad I got out of there with just one run."

Walker left with the score tied at 2 after allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits in six innings, including Kemp's 14th homer of the season. He didn't figure in the decision as the Braves roughed up relievers J.J. Hoover (1-1) and Andrew Chafin.

"Giving up that home run just changed things," said Walker, who had homered himself the inning before. "The biggest thing we preach is having that shutdown inning, and I didn't have that shutdown inning in the sixth."

Matt Adams singled to start the seventh against Hoover, who gave up four runs and three hits in one-third of an inning. Suzuki followed with a drive to center for his first homer of the night.

Later in the inning, after two walks and Ender Inciarte's single, Arizona catcher Chris Iannetta threw wildly into left field trying to pick off Sean Rodriguez at third, scoring two more runs -- Arizona's second costly throwing error of the game.

Second baseman Brandon Drury's throwing error in the fourth also led to a run.

"Things kind of unraveled for us in the seventh, unfortunately," manager Torey Lovullo said. "Both errors hurt us, both errors led to runs. Unfortunately that (Iannetta throw) was a big moment, a 4-2 game turned into a 6-2 game."

Suzuki homered again in the eighth, his 10th of the season, and Camargo followed with his second, both off Chafin.

NOTES: Arizona RHP Taijuan Walker's homer was estimated at 455 feet -- the second longest by a pitcher since 2015, according to Statcast. Colorado RHP Jon Gray had a 467-foot drive this season. ... Braves 2B Brandon Phillips nearly made a remarkable defensive play in the second inning, a diving stop of Walker's hard-hit grounder followed by a behind-the-back throw to SS Johan Camargo in stride that was a bit late to get the forceout. ... The Braves will bring up RHP Aaron Blair, a former Arizona draft pick, to start Wednesday in place of just-traded LHP Jaime Garcia. ... Arizona RHP Zack Greinke joins LHP David Wells as the only pitchers to twice start a season 10-0 in their home ballpark. ... Braves CF Ender Inciarte jokingly asked for -- and received -- an autograph as Braves OF David Peralta signed for fans before the game. Inciarte once was an Arizona prospect. ... Atlanta C Kurt Suzuki also had a two-homer game on July 2 at Oakland. ... The Braves' six wild pitches Monday night tied a team record.