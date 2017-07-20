Preview: Braves at Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves face the unenviable task of trying to cool down the Los Angeles Dodgers when the clubs begin a four-game series at Dodger Stadium on Thursday. The National League West-leading Dodgers are riding an 11-game winning streak and have captured 31 of their last 35 contests - the best stretch in franchise history since the 1899 Brooklyn Superbas put together an identical string.

Los Angeles rolled to a rain-shortened 9-1 triumph over the White Sox in Chicago on Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep and improve to a major league-best 66-29 - the franchise's best record after 95 games since the 1942 Brooklyn Dodgers went 67-28. Enrique Hernandez went deep twice, Chris Taylor and Corey Seager combined to go 6-for-8 with two homers, five RBIs and five runs scored and Justin Turner recorded a pair of hits to raise his league-leading batting average to .372 as the Dodgers moved 37 games above .500 for the first time since 1974. Atlanta begins an 11-game road trip after being swept by the Chicago Cubs in a three-game home series during which it was outscored 17-6. Ender Inciarte has recorded four multi-hit performances over his last six contests after going 2-for-4 with a solo homer in Wednesday's 8-2 setback.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (7-5, 3.84 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (6-3, 3.38)

Foltynewicz is riding an eight-start unbeaten streak during which he has recorded four victories and allowed more than two runs only twice. One of those two instances occurred on Saturday, when the 25-year-old native of Illinois gave up three runs on eight hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings of a no-decision against Arizona. Foltynewicz, who hasn't lost since May 27 at San Francisco, will be facing Los Angeles for the first time in his career.

McCarthy is in the midst of an unbeaten streak of his own but has picked up just one win during the five-start stretch. The 34-year-old Californian escaped with his third consecutive no-decision at Miami on Friday after surrendering four runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. McCarthy lost his only career start against Atlanta on June 6, 2014, when he yielded three runs and nine hits in 6 1/3 frames.

Walk-Offs

1. The Dodgers own the best 35-game stretch in the NL since the 1936 New York Giants.

2. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman (virus) exited Wednesday's loss to Chicago after four innings and is questionable for the series opener.

3. Los Angeles LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (foot) threw a four-inning simulated game on Wednesday and is expected to be activated from the disabled list and start against Minnesota on Monday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Braves 3