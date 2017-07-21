Preview: Braves at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers' 10-game homestand got off to a rough start, but they hope to bounce back when they continue their four-game set against the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Los Angeles' 11-game winning streak came to a crashing halt in Thursday's series opener as it fell behind early and went on to drop a 6-3 decision.

Yasmani Grandal homered for the second time in three games for the Dodgers, who suffered their first overall defeat since July 2 and first at home since June 26. While Los Angeles still owns a 10 1/2-game lead in the National League West thanks to its current 31-5 stretch, Atlanta sits 8 1/2 out in the wild-card race. Kurt Suzuki went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer while Freddie Freeman, who exited Wednesday's win over the Chicago White Sox with a virus, also recorded two hits and two RBIs on Thursday as the Braves began their 11-game road trip by halting a three-game slide. Ender Inciarte continues to swing a hot bat for Atlanta, going 2-for-5 for his fifth multi-hit performance in seven contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Jaime Garcia (3-7, 4.33 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Alex Wood (11-0, 1.56)

Garcia is slated to take the mound Friday but reportedly is on the verge of being traded to Minnesota, and the Braves likely would recall right-hander Aaron Blair from Triple-A Gwinnett to face Los Angeles in the event of a deal. The 31-year-old Garcia ended his seven-start winless streak on Sunday, when he limited Arizona to one run and four hits over seven innings. The Mexican-born southpaw is 2-2 with a 4.61 ERA in six career games (five starts) against the Dodgers.

Wood's incredible season continued Saturday as he scattered three hits over six scoreless innings in a victory at Miami. The 26-year-old native of North Carolina has served up only two home runs over 86 2/3 frames this year and has allowed more than one run just once in his last 10 turns, producing six scoreless outings in that span - including each of his last two. Wood lost his only career start against the Braves after spending the first 2 1/2 seasons of his career with the club, yielding six runs - three earned - on seven hits, three walks and two hit batsmen in four frames at Atlanta on April 19, 2016.

Walk-Offs

1. The Braves broke out offensively Thursday after scoring a total of six runs while being swept by the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series.

2. Atlanta 2B Brandon Phillips left the series opener with tightness in his right hamstring and is day-to-day.

3. Los Angeles activated LHP Grant Dayton (neck) from the 10-day disabled list and designated RHP Sergio Romo for assignment.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Braves 2