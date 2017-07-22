Preview: Braves at Dodgers

After looking like they might never lose again during their 11-game winning streak, the Los Angeles Dodgers have come back to earth over the last two days. Los Angeles looks to get back in the win column Saturday against the visiting Atlanta Braves, who have opened the four-game set by outscoring the Dodgers 18-6 in back-to-back wins.

Jaime Garcia tossed seven strong innings and belted a grand slam in Friday’s 12-3 win as the Braves improved to 7-2 in their last nine road games. Freddie Freeman left Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with a virus but has shown no ill effects in the past two games, going 4-for-8 with a home run and two RBIs. The Dodgers still own the majors’ best record at 66-31 but were rattled Friday as starter Alex Wood allowed nine runs - seven earned - in 4 2/3 innings after going 9-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his previous 10 outings. Yasmani Grandal provided one of the few bright spots with two hits and is 4-for-8 with a home run and three RBIs over his last two games.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (7-7, 4.69 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Rich Hill (6-4, 3.55)

Teheran struggled with his control again on Monday against the Cubs and took the loss after allowing two runs and five hits over six innings. The 26-year-old Colombian has issued a total of 10 walks over his last three starts covering 19 1/3 frames. Justin Turner is 3-for-14 against Teheran, who is 0-5 with a 5.50 ERA in six career starts versus the Dodgers.

After battling blister problems early in the season, Hill has posted a 1.74 ERA and 44-to-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio over his last five starts covering 31 innings. The 12-year veteran turned in another strong outing on Sunday against Miami, allowing one run with nine strikeouts over five frames in a 3-2 victory. Hill owns a 3-0 record and 1.89 ERA in seven career games (five starts) against the Braves.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers are 24-1 when leading after the first inning.

2. The Braves placed Kurt Suzuki on the bereavement list and purchased the contract of fellow C Anthony Recker from Triple-A Gwinnett.

3. Los Angeles MGR Dave Roberts said he expects 1B Adrian Gonzalez (back) to rejoin the team sometime in August.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Braves 4