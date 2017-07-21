Braves snap Dodgers' 11-game winning streak

LOS ANGELES -- Atlanta did more than put up a brave front against the best team in the majors. The Braves beat the Dodgers 6-3 on Thursday night, snapping Los Angeles' season-high, 11-game winning streak.

"To win something like that, it takes a well-pitched ballgame, and we got it," Braves manager Brian Snitker said.

With some timely offense mixed in.

Mike Foltynewicz threw 6 1/3 strong innings, Kurt Suzuki hit a two-run homer, and Freddie Freeman had two RBIs as Braves cooled off sizzling Los Angeles.

The Dodgers lost for just the fifth time in 36 games. It was also only their second defeat in 20 games at Dodger Stadium.

"It gives us a little more momentum for this weekend," Foltynewicz said. "The guys are excited because they played good and overall it was just a good team win. The offense set the tone by getting some early runs, and then I got away with mistakes here and there."

Foltynewicz (8-5) surrendered three runs and six hits, struck out five and walked two. The right-hander, who began the season 0-4, won his career-high fifth consecutive decision in his first career outing against Los Angeles.

The Braves ended a five-game losing skid to the Dodgers.

"It's a weird feeling," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said about losing. "We need to start another streak tomorrow."

Los Angeles starter Brandon McCarthy (6-4) didn't do much in his bid to remain in the rotation. For a fourth straight start, McCarthy didn't get a win. He gave up season-high six runs and nine hits over four innings. He had five strikeouts and a walk.

The Braves struck quickly, scoring twice in the first. Freeman squirted a single past first baseman Cody Bellinger to send in Ender Inciarte for a 1-0 lead. Inciarte had opened the game with a single. Matt Adams' double chased home Freeman.

Los Angeles pulled within 2-1 in the bottom of the first when Bellinger collected his team-high 63rd RBI, driving in Corey Seager. A one-out double extended Seager's hitting streak to 10 games.

Atlanta went ahead 3-1 in the third, when Brandon Phillips opened with a triple past diving right fielder Yasiel Puig. Freeman singled to knock in Phillips for his second RBI of the game.

The Braves put a three-spot up in the fourth to surge in front 6-1, as McCarthy continued to struggle. Suzuki hit a two-run shot, his eighth homer of the year, and Inciarte added an RBI single.

"They just stayed aggressive, put that bat on the ball and made some things happen," McCarthy said.

It was the last inning for McCarthy, as he stretched his winless streak to a month after entering the game with three straight no-decisions.

Roberts said McCarthy's mechanics and command weren't sharp, and the right-hander had a developing blister as well, which aided in the decision to lift him.

"I wouldn't say it was a big issue, but it's just been there and I've had to deal with for a while," McCarthy said. "It's not something that when I'm out there that I'm noticing. It's just something I want to get past."

The Dodgers tried to climb back into the game when Yasmani Grandal clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth, slicing the deficit to 6-3. Chris Taylor was aboard after a one-out double. However, Foltynewicz quickly retired Joc Pederson and Puig to quell the threat.

Foltynewicz said he has been working on slowing the game down when things go haywire.

"Today I was really taking my time and really battling by butt off," he said. "I'm also glad the offense gave me some breathing room."

After Foltynewicz left following his 100th pitch, the Dodgers had limited success against three relievers. They got one runner to third over their final five outs.

Jim Johnson collected his 22nd save by working the ninth, but not before allowing the tying run to come to the plate.

NOTES: Atlanta 2B Brandon Phillips left the game in the sixth inning due to a strained right hamstring. He is expected to play on Friday. ... Braves 1B Freddie Freeman was in the lineup after leaving the Wednesday game against the Chicago Cubs with flu-like symptoms. ... LHP Jaime Garcia is listed as Atlanta's starter for Friday against the Dodgers, but reports are he will be traded to the Minnesota Twins. LHP Alex Wood will start for Los Angeles. ... Dodgers RHP Sergio Garcia was designated for assignment, and LHP Grant Dayton (neck) was activated from the disabled list. ... Los Angeles 2B Chase Utley got his first start since the All-Star break, and he went 1-for-3.