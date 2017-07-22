Braves ride Garcia's arm, bat to rout of Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Jaime Garcia hit a grand slam and pitched seven effective innings as the Atlanta Braves thumped the Los Angeles Dodgers 12-3 on Friday night.

Garcia (4-7) also had a hand in two other runs when Alex Wood botched Garcia's popup in the fourth inning for a two-run error.

Wood (11-1) lost for the first time since May 30, 2016, a span of 14 consecutive starts. He also was defeated for the initial time this year at Dodger Stadium.

Garcia had his way with the Dodgers on the mound and at the plate. Despite being rumored to be traded to the Minnesota Twins in the hours before his start, he surrender three runs and seven hits. He struck out four and had one walk during his 91-pitch outing.

Then there was his first career grand slam on an 0-2 pitch, his first homer since Oct. 1, 2012.

It's his veteran left arm, though, that numerous contenting clubs are seeking. Garcia's price seemingly escalated as he throttled the team with the majors' best record in handing the Dodgers their second straight loss. Los Angeles absorbed consecutive losses for the first time since June 5-6 against the Washington Nationals.

Tyler Flowers added a three-run shot in the sixth to give him four RBIs to match Garcia in the Braves' 13-hit attack.

The Dodgers scored in the fifth on Yasiel Puig's groundout, closing within 9-1.

Atlanta pulled away and chased Wood in the fifth when Garcia stroked a grand slam for his third career home run to pad the Braves' cushion to 9-0. Freddie Freeman opened the inning with his 18th homer.

Wood's inability to corral a harmless pop fly in the fourth inning cost him two runs and put the Dodgers in a 4-0 hole.

The Braves were about to strand two runners in scoring position with two outs when Garcia lifted a fly half between first and home. Neither catcher Yasmani Grandal nor first baseman Cody Bellinger broke on the ball, leaving Wood in the perfect position to catch it. But the ball glanced off his glove, allowing Nick Markakis and Sean Rodriguez to score. Markakis had singled and Rodriguez walked.

The Braves got busy early, pushing across two first-inning runs. Johan Camargo's double brought around Ender Inciarte after he opened with a single. Camargo, who got a hit for the 16th time in his last 19 starts, scored on Flowers' single.

NOTES: Braves 2B Brandon Phillips (hamstring) was out of the starting lineup but available to pinch-hit. ... Braves C Kurt Suzuki was put the on bereavement list and is expected to return on Monday. C Anthony Recker was called up from Triple-A. ... Braves LHP Eric O'Flaherty was released. ... Dodgers CF Kike Hernandez got the nod over Joc Pederson. ... Manager Dave Roberts said he prepared various lineups as rumors circulated that Braves starter LHP Jaime Garcia would be traded before the game.