Preview: Braves at Nationals

Hours after placing their closer on the 10-day disabled list, the Washington Nationals' watched their beleaguered bullpen suffer yet another meltdown, resulting in their longest losing streak of the season. Washington looks to halt its four-game skid -- all coming at home -- when it hosts the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

The Braves rallied for five runs over the final two innings in Monday's wild 11-10 victory, getting a go-ahead three-run blast from Tyler Flowers in the ninth. Atlanta hit five homers in the slugfest, including a pair from Matt Adams, who has eight blasts and 19 RBIs in 22 games since he was imported from St. Louis to replace the injured Freddie Freeman. With closer Koda Glover going on the DL, reliever Matt Albers was victimized by Flowers, prompting Washington manager Dusty Baker to admit after the game: "We need help. We need help big time." Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper ended an 11-game drought by belting his 16th homer, but he has been shut down by Atlanta's scheduled starter, R.A. Dickey, going 4-for-22 with eight strikeouts against the veteran knuckleballer.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH R.A. Dickey (4-4, 4.73 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Joe Ross (3-2, 6.16)

Dickey ended a six-start drought with his best outing of the campaign, striking out a season-high eight batters and limiting Philadelphia to one run on three hits over seven innings. He permitted 26 runs during the previous six turns, going 0-2 with four no-decisons during that stretch. Dickey has made 16 career starts against Washington, logging a 4-8 record and 3.86 ERA.

Amid speculation that he could lose his spot in the rotation following a pair of wretched performances, Ross came through with a dominating effort in his last turn. He struck out 12 and held Baltimore's power-laden lineup to one run and four hits over 7 1/3 innings. Ross is 1-1 with a 5.02 ERA in three starts against Atlanta, but Nick Markakis is 5-for-8 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 1B Ryan Zimmerman (back), out of the lineup for the past three games, is expected to return Tuesday.

2. Atlanta selected Vanderbilt RHP Kyle Wright with the No. 5 overall pick in the major league draft Monday night.

3. Washington's Nos. 5-9 hitters were 11-for-19 with five RBIs and five runs scored in the series opener.

PREDICTION: Nationals 6, Braves 4