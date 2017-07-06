Preview: Braves at Nationals

Mike Foltynewicz fell three outs shy of history in his last start, and the Atlanta Braves need another outstanding performance from their hard-throwing right-hander entering Thursday’s series opener at the Washington Nationals. Foltynewicz didn't allow a hit into the ninth inning Friday at Oakland before giving up a leadoff homer to narrowly miss becoming the first Atlanta pitcher in 23 years to throw a no-hitter.

The Braves have won 11 of their past 17 games but were swept in a two-game home series by Houston, being outscored 26-8 in the process. Washington’s series finale against the New York Mets was rained out Wednesday, and the Nationals lead Atlanta by 9 1/2 games in the National League East entering the series. Center fielder Michael Taylor is hitting .298 since April 29, and has belted eight homers since the beginning of June. First baseman Ryan Zimmerman continues a fantastic bounce-back season, entering Wednesday's action fourth in the majors in average (.330) and slugging percentage (.610) while ranking tied for ninth in the NL with 19 homers.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Mike Foltynewicz (6-5, 3.83 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (7-3, 2.77)

Foltynewicz’s brush with history capped a strong June in which the 25-year-old finished 3-0 with a 2.97 ERA, allowing two earned runs or fewer five times. The one rough outing came in Washington on June 12, when Foltynewicz lasted just 3 1/3 innings after surrendering eight runs on 11 hits. He lost his first matchup to the Nationals this season on April 18 at home, giving up two runs on five hits in seven innings, but has won six of his past seven decisions after an 0-4 start.

Gonzalez enters the series with the fourth-lowest ERA among left-handed starters, as the 31-year-old is authoring his best season with the Nationals since winning 21 games in 2012. He has lost his past two starts despite allowing a total of one run on four hits with 17 strikeouts, falling to the Cubs and Cardinals after winning four consecutive decisions. Gonzalez faced the Braves on May 19 in Atlanta, getting a no-decision after surrendering four runs on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Walk-Offs

1. The Nationals lead the season series 5-4, but Atlanta scored 29 runs to win two of three in Washington last month.

2. Atlanta LF Matt Kemp went 1-for-4 Wednesday, but is hitting just .216 in 28 games since June 3 with seven extra-base hits and nine RBIs.

3. Washington’s bullpen continues to struggle, allowing 16 earned runs in 16 1/3 innings (8.82 ERA) across its past seven games.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Braves 3