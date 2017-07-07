Preview: Braves at Nationals

Even a rain delay during which very little precipitation fell was not enough to keep the Washington Nationals bullpen from continuing its struggles in Thursday’s series opener against the Atlanta Braves. Washington hosts Atlanta on Friday in the second contest of a four-game set, one night after a 3-hour, 16-minute delay due to impending weather which did not materialize only delayed the Nationals’ relievers from surrendering two more runs in a 5-2 defeat.

Washington’s bullpen has allowed 18 runs on 30 hits in the past eight games for an 8.38 ERA across 19 1/3 innings. The Braves have won five of their past seven against the first-place Nationals, pulling within 8 ½ games in the National League East. Freddie Freeman doubled twice, reaching the 1,000-career hit plateau to help Atlanta win for the 12th time in its past 18 contests. Braves rookie Johan Camargo is 4-for-8 in his past two games with an RBI, raising his average to .292 on the season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN South (Atlanta), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH R.A. Dickey (6-5, 4.44 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Max Scherzer (10-5, 1.94)

Dickey has been outstanding lately, pitching six innings or more four times in five starts while allowing one earned run or fewer in four of those contests. He got a no-decision at Oakland on Saturday, giving up one run on six hits in six innings with three walks and four strikeouts, after recording 18 strikeouts and two walks across his prior three starts. The 42-year-old has won three of his past four decisions with the lone loss coming at Washington on June 13 when he surrendered eight runs on eight hits in five innings.

Scherzer is pitching as well as anybody in baseball, opening July by striking out 12 and allowing only two hits in seven shutout innings to beat St. Louis on Sunday night. He has struck out at least 10 hitters in seven of his past eight starts and allowed only six earned runs over 61 innings during that span, posting a 0.61 ERA while holding opponents to a .117 batting average. Scherzer beat the Braves with seven shutout innings April 18, but gave up three runs in losing at Atlanta on May 20.

WALK-OFFS

1. Atlanta C Kurt Suzuki hit his seventh homer of the season in the sixth inning Thursday and 13 of his 22 RBIs have come via a home run.

2. Nationals CF Michael Taylor, who is 9-for-28 against the Braves this season, left Thursday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

3. Braves CF Ender Inciarte finished with two hits Thursday, giving him 110 on the season and raising his average to .306.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Braves 2