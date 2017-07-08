Preview: Braves at Nationals

If the Atlanta Braves are going to make a run at the Washington Nationals in the National League East, they might need to upgrade the back end of their bullpen. The Nationals rallied in the ninth inning Friday before recording their seventh walk-off win of the season, and they’ll try to keep the momentum going when they host the Braves for the third of a four-game series Saturday.

Washington scored three runs in the ninth inning Friday against Atlanta closer Jim Johnson, then won 5-4 on Daniel Murphy’s game-winning single in the 10th, evening the series at a game apiece. Braves ace Julio Teheran takes the mound Saturday looking to snap a three-start winless streak dating to his victory at Washington on June 14. Teheran has had mixed results against the Nationals this season, allowing seven runs over four innings in a loss April 19 in Atlanta before limiting the Nationals to two runs and six hits over seven frames in the win last month. Teheran opposes Washington right-hander Stephen Strasburg, who has faced the Braves three times this season, recording at least 10 strikeouts in each.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN South (Atlanta), MASN 2 (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves RH Julio Teheran (6-6, 5.14 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (9-2, 3.28)

Teheran rebounded from one of his worst outings of the year with a strong effort Sunday at Oakland. The 26-year-old Colombian recorded a season-high eight strikeouts and held the Athletics to two runs and three hits over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision. Teheran is 4-4 with a 4.42 ERA in 16 starts against the Nationals.

Strasburg has been dominant in his last two starts, following up his 13-strikeout performance in a win over the Chicago Cubs with seven scoreless frames Monday against the New York Mets. The 28-year-old limited the Mets to two hits and three walks while striking out six in a no-decision. Strasburg is 10-8 with a 3.95 ERA in 26 starts against Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals OF Bryce Harper is 16-for-36 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs against Teheran.

2. Braves 1B/3B Freddie Freeman is 14-for-38 with four homers against Strasburg.

3. Washington 1B Ryan Zimmerman is tied with Vladimir Guerrero on the franchise’s all-time home run list with 234 and is tied with Tim Wallach for the all-time doubles lead with 360.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Braves 2