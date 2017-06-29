FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 30, 2017 / 4:36 AM / in 2 months

Preview: Braves at Padres

3 Min Read

The San Diego Padres attempt to win back-to-back series for the first time since early April when they host the Atlanta Braves on Thursday for the rubber match of their three-game set. San Diego, which began its nine-game homestand by taking two of three from Detroit, hasn't captured two straight series since going 2-1 against both San Francisco and Colorado from April 7-12.

The Padres were blanked by the Braves in the series opener but scored two runs in three of the first four innings en route to a 7-4 triumph on Wednesday. Carlos Asuaje is making the most of his second stint with the team this season, as the 25-year-old Venezuelan is 7-for-14 over his last four games after recording his third multi-hit performance (3-for-4) in that span in the victory. Atlanta is seeking its fifth straight series win since dropping three of four at home to the New York Mets from June 9-11. Ender Inciarte strives to remain hot Thursday as he carries a 10-game hitting streak into the series finale.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Braves LH Jaime Garcia (2-5, 4.03 ERA) vs. Padres RH Dinelson Lamet (2-2, 6.60)

Garcia is winless in his last five starts and has posted just one victory over nine outings since a triumph at Milwaukee on April 29. The 30-year-old Mexican has been fortunate of late, as he has escaped with no-decisions in his last two turns despite surrendering six runs and seven hits against both Miami on June 17 (5 2/3 innings) and San Francisco last Thursday (4 1/3). Garcia is 2-1 with one shutout and a 2.57 ERA in seven career starts versus San Diego, including a no-decision on April 17 in which he gave up two runs over 6 1/3 innings.

Since winning his first two major-league starts in May, Lamet has gone 0-2 over his last four turns. The 24-year-old Dominican was pounded in two straight outings but has pitched better of late, giving up three runs over six frames in no-decisions at Milwaukee on June 17 and against Detroit on Saturday. Lamet, who registered a career-high 12 strikeouts versus the Brewers, kept the ball in the park against the Tigers for the first time in the majors.

Walk-Offs

1. Braves C Tyler Flowers left Wednesday's contest in the sixth inning with a forearm injury after being hit by a pitch and is day-to-day.

2. San Diego OF Jose Pirela has been held without a hit in only five of his last 18 games after going 0-for-4 on Wednesday.

3. Atlanta 2B Brandon Phillips, who turned 36 years old on Wednesday, went 1-for-4 to extend his streak to 11 consecutive birthdays with a hit.

PREDICTION: Braves 6, Padres 4

