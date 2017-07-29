EditorsNote: adding Hellickson trade in sixth graph

Phillies use seven-run inning to beat Braves

PHILADELPHIA -- In a surprise start, Jake Thompson gave the Philadelphia Phillies five scoreless innings on Friday night.

The fifth inning is where the game unraveled for Atlanta Braves starter Julio Teheran.

The Phillies scored seven runs and hit three homers in an explosive fifth inning, which propelled them to a 10-3 win at Citizens Bank Park.

The offensive outpouring helped get Thompson a win in his first major league start of the season.

Less than 30 minutes before the first pitch, the Phillies announced scheduled starter Jeremy Hellickson was scratched.

Manager Pete Mackanin said with an uncertain weather forecast and the looming trade deadline, the Phillies wanted to be careful with Hellickson. Soon after the game ended Hellickson was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for outfielder Hyun Soo Kim, minor league left-hander Garrett Cleavinger and international signing bonus slots.

Thompson made it through five innings unscathed. It was a different story for Teheran.

The Phillies already led 1-0 before Aaron Altherr, the first batter in the Phillies' fifth, launched a home run into the second deck of the left field seats. He hit another solo homer in the eighth inning, his 16th of the season.

Mackanain moved Altherr down to seventh in the order because of his history against Teheran (1-for-12 with seven strikeouts). But the Phillies' top hitter still produced.

"(Phillies hitting coach Matt) Stairs got on me for that," Mackanin said. "He said, 'How do you hit a guy seventh who hits two home runs?'"

Teheran slammed his glove into the mound after Altherr's first homer, but things only got worse for the 26-year-old right-hander. Cameron Rupp, the next batter, crushed a 421-foot homer to left-center field to make it 3-0. It was Rupp's third homer in two games.

A few batters later, Freddy Galvis shot a line drive to right field, which got under the glove of a diving Nick Markakis. Ty Kelly easily scored on the triple, and so did Galvis after Brandon Phillips' relay throw got away from third baseman Freddie Freeman.

With two outs, Tommy Joseph delivered the knockout blow to Teheran. Joseph hit a three-run homer, his 16th home run of the season, which scored Nick Williams and Odubel Herrera.

Teheran was pulled after the Joseph homer and was charged with eight earned runs and seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. It was the fourth time this season that Teheran has given up at least seven runs in a start, and his ERA jumped from 4.67 to 5.09.

"I was kind of hoping he'd get Joseph out and we'd cut our losses with four and stay in the ballgame," Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Teheran. "The wheels fell off there a little bit."

The Braves could not get any run support for Teheran against Thompson, whose three previous appearances for the Phillies this season came out of the bullpen in May. He found out he would be on the mound about 30 minutes before throwing the first pitch.

"I really didn't have time for much," he said. "I just grabbed my stuff and went out there and got ready."

Thompson, 23, worked around five hits and had five strikeouts. He allowed base hits to two of the first three batters he saw but got Matt Kemp to ground into a double play to end the threat in the first.

Ender Inciarte hit a two-out double off the top of the right field wall in the fifth, but Thompson kept him stranded by striking out Brandon Phillips.

"There are pros and cons to it," said Thompson, who was a starter in Triple-A this season before the Phillies called him up earlier in the week. "Usually, when you have a start, you're thinking about it for hours. I didn't have time to actually think about it. Thankfully, I had enough time to get ready."

Thompson did have previous experience as a major league starter. He made 10 starts for the Phillies at the end of the 2016 season, posting a 3-6 record with a 5.70 ERA.

"It really wasn't a big issue," Mackanin said of Thompson. "It was a last-minute thing. But he rose to the occasion and did a great job."

Snitker said, "He was keeping us off balance because we weren't swinging at him real good, I know that."

The Braves struck for three runs off Phillies relievers. Kurt Suzuki and pinch-hitter Sean Rodriguez both hit solo homers off reliever Hoby Milner in the seventh. Atlanta added a run on an error by Phillies third baseman Maikel Franco in the eighth.

Joaquin Benoit, who got out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, collected the final four outs for a save in a seven-run win.

NOTES: The Phillies are 36-64 through 100 games after Friday's win. Last season, the team was 45-55 when it hit the season's century mark. ...LF Aaron Altherr and C Cameron Rupp hit back-to-back homers for the Phillies in the fifth inning of Friday's win. It was the fourth time this season the Phillies hit back-to-back homers. ...The 18-inning scoreless streak for the Phillies' pitching staff came to an end in the seventh inning of Friday's win when reliever Hoby Milner allowed a solo homer to Kurt Suzuki.