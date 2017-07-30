Kelly caps rally as Phillies edge Braves in 11 innings

PHILADELPHIA -- Ty Kelly thought about trying to catch the Atlanta Braves by surprise when he stepped to the plate with two outs and the bases loaded in the 11th inning.

"I thought about bunting, actually," Kelly said. "I pretty much made a snap decision to not bunt."

The decision paid off. Kelly hit a walk-off RBI single as the Philadelphia Phillies came from behind to top the Atlanta Braves 4-3 in 11 innings on Saturday night.

Kelly, who entered the game in the 10th as part of a double switch, hit a two-out single off Rex Brothers with the bases loaded. Tommy Joseph led off the inning with a single and scored the winning run. It was the first career walk-off hit for Kelly, who is in his second major league season.

"I just kind of naturally was taking a turn to second because the ball was in the gap," Kelly said. "Then it went through my head that there was nowhere else to go. I touched first and I think (catcher Andrew) Knapp was the first one there to give me a big hug. It's always fun to have that kind of camaraderie and teammates rallying around you."

Odubel Herrera got the game into extra innings. He launched a solo homer off Braves closer Jim Johnson with one out in the ninth to tie the score at 3. It was Herrera's 10th homer of the season and the first Johnson gave up since June 21 (11 innings).

Closer Hector Neris pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Phillies to post his third win of the season.

The Phillies, who had 19 runs and 26 hits in their previous two games, had just two hits through the first seven innings.

They were quieted by Braves starter Sean Newcomb, who retired nine of the first 10 batters he faced with the only exception being a hit batter.

The rookie left-hander recorded 11 outs before allowing a hit, but the Phillies' first hit was a productive one. Newcomb allowed two walks in the fourth inning before Herrera hit an RBI single up the middle with two outs.

Newcomb ended up working five innings, giving up just two hits -- the other was a bunt single by Cesar Hernandez -- and the one run on 96 pitches. The former first-round pick notched four strikeouts, which all came in the first three innings.

"He was battling. He got in trouble there and got out of it," Braves manager Brian Snitker said of Newcomb. "He had quite a few pitches for five innings. But I'm seeing a lot of really good things out of him. He's doing fine. He's growing here."

The Phillies did not make any noise offensively again until the eighth. Hernandez led off the inning with a triple and scored on Aaron Altherr's single.

The threat against reliever Arodys Vizcaino was extinguished, however, when Joseph grounded into a double play. Freddie Freeman, who started playing third base in early July, made a backhanded stop at the hot corner to start the twin killing.

The Braves struck for two runs off Phillies starter Jerad Eickhoff in the first inning. Matt Adams got the scoring started with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly before Nick Markakis added a two-out RBI double down the right field line. Both runs were unearned due to an error by Hernandez, the Phillies' second baseman.

Atlanta added a run in the fifth when the team got another sacrifice fly with the bases loaded, this time from Tyler Flowers.

Eickhoff needed 91 pitches to get through the five innings, but he kept the Phillies in the game, working around five hits and three walks.

"It's been a test all year. To be able to put things in line and make some pitches at the end, that's the biggest thing," said Eickhoff, who has a 2.89 ERA in his last five starts. "I'm learning from my mistakes, and that's what it's all about."

But the Braves were scoreless in the final six innings as five Phillies relievers kept them off the scoreboard. The Braves had a runner in scoring position with less than two outs in the sixth, seventh and ninth but could not get another run across the plate.

"We had opportunities to break that thing open, but we couldn't get that big hit," Snitker said.

NOTES: The Phillies are 5-0 at home this season against the Braves. The team is 16-28 against all other opponents at Citizens Bank Park. ...The Phillies are 3-49 this season when they trail after eight innings. ... The Braves, meanwhile, are 37-5 when they hold the lead through eight innings.