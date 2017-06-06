-INF Johan Camargo got a start at shortstop Monday against the Phillies and doubled in his first at-bat and had a two-run triple his second time up. He finished 2-for-4, lifting his average to .250 in 11 games.

CF Ender Inciarte, who was 5-for-5 with a walk, a homer and five RBIs on Sunday at Cincinnati, walked his first two times up Monday against the Phillies and then doubled in his next two at-bats before bouncing out to end the 11-4 loss. Reaching base on 10 consecutive plate appearances was the second longest streak for a Braves player since they moved to Atlanta. Freddie Freeman did it 12 straight times in April and Jeff Burroughs did it 11 straight times in 1978.

RHP Bartolo Colon (2-7, 7.78 ERA) gave up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings Monday in a loss to the Phillies as the 44-year-old continued to struggle mightily in his first season with the Braves. He hadn't made it out of the third inning in his previous start and opponent hitters are batting .332 against him. Colon allowed eight hits, walked two and struck out four in his second loss to the Phillies this season.

LHP Jaime Garcia (2-3, 3.18 ERA) will try to continue pitching like he has his past three starts as he faces Philadelphia on Tuesday. He allowed just one earned run over 21 2/3 innings in that stretch, but was just 1-1 with a no-decision. Garcia had a no-decision at Philadelphia on April 21, allowing five hits and two runs over six innings. He is 3-4 with a 2.84 ERA in 11 career outings against the Phillies.