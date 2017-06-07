CF Ender Inciarte was 1-for-4 on Tuesday, and the eighth-inning hit was the 500th hit of his career. Over the last 23 games, Inciarte is hitting .384 (38-for-99).

RHP Jason Hursh was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill RHP Bartolo Colon's roster spot. Hursh was 2-1 with a 3.09 in 20 combined relief appearances with Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi. Hursh was the team's first-round draft pick (No. 31 overall) in 2013. He pitched a scoreless inning of relief on Tuesday.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will make his 11th start of the season on Wednesday when he faces the Phillies. He received no decision in his last outing, when he pitched seven shutout innings against Cincinnati on Friday but the bullpen couldn't hold a 2-0 lead. Foltynewicz pitched seven innings against the Phillies on April 23 and did not figure in the decision when he allowed one run on four hits with nine strikeouts. Foltynewicz has made five appearances, four starts, against the Phillies in his career, going 2-1 with a 4.68 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 25 innings.

RHP Bartolo Colon was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain. The 44-year-old Colon (2-7, 7.78) has made 12 starts but has not pitched past the sixth inning in his past eight outings. The worst came on Monday when he allowed eight runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Phillies.

LF Matt Kemp had a single in the ninth inning on Tuesday to break an 0-for-16 streak. Kemp has seen his average drop from .352 on June 2 to .327 during the slump.

OF/INF Emilio Bonifacio, designated for assignment by the Braves on Friday, was released Tuesday. He hit .132/.150/.211 with no homers and three RBIs in 38 games for Atlanta this year.

LHP Jaime Garcia pitched 7 2/3 innings on Tuesday, the third time in four starts that he pitched at least seven innings. He allowed three runs on eight hits with four strikeouts. Garcia retired the first 11 batters he faced before allowing a solo home run. He did not walk a batter and has issued only five walks over his last four starts. He was called for a balk for the second straight game.