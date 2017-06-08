OF Lane Adams was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday for a second stint with Atlanta this season and was 0-for-2 against the Phillies after entering as a pinch hitter. Adams was 3-for-9 in nine games for the Braves before being returned to Gwinnett, where he hit .268 with five homers, five RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 41 games.

3B Adonis Garcia was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday because of a sprained left middle finger suffered on a swing in the ninth inning Tuesday against the Phillies. He had missed 15 games because of left Achilles tendonitis before being reinstated last Friday, going 6-for-19 since his return. Garcia is batting .247 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 38 games.

SS Dansby Swanson was 3-for-4 with a three-run homer on Wednesday against the Phillies. It was his first three-hit game after two last year. Swanson is batting .364 (8-for-22) in June after a 2-for-29 skid over the final two games in May.

RHP Matt Wisler, who has spent time in Triple-A as a starter and in Atlanta as a reliever this season, will be added as the Braves' extra 26th man to start one of Saturday's doubleheader games against the New York Mets. He is 1-4 with 5.01 ERA in seven starts for Gwinnett and 0-0 with a 7.00 ERA in six relief appearances for Atlanta. Wisler, 24, was 15-21 with a 4.88 ERA in 47 games for Atlanta the two previous seasons.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-5, 3.48 ERA) turned in his second straight seven-inning scoreless outing, beating the Phillies on Wednesday. He allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four. The 14-inning scoreless streak matches his career best. He has allowed two earned runs or less in eight of his 11 starts.

LHP Sean Newcomb, acquired from the Angels in the Andrelton Simmons trade two years ago, will make his major league debut on Saturday, starting one of the doubleheader games against the Mets. Newcomb, who will turn 24 on Monday, is 3-3 with a 2.97 ERA in 11 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett, striking out 74 and walking 33 in 57 2/3 innings. Opponents are hitting .212 against Newcomb and the 2014 first-round draft choice of the Angels has allowed only three homers. He is listed as the No. 70 prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

RHP R.A. Dickey (3-4, 5.10 ERA) is looking for his first victory since May 2 as he faces the Phillies in Atlanta on Thursday. The 42-year-old has struggled to keep his knuckleball in the strike zone, recording more walks (34) than strikeouts (32) in 65 1/3 innings over 11 starts. Dickey is 5-5 with a 3.12 ERA in 13 career starts against the Phillies. He pitched 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision at Philadelphia in April, allowing five hits and three runs while walking two and striking out four.

RF Nick Markakis drove in five runs on three doubles Wednesday against the Phillies, going 3-for-5. The last Braves player to have a three-double, five-RBI game was Gene Moore in 1936 and that was when the team was based in Boston.